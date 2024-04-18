USA News
Stuart Law becomes new head coach of USA
Former Australia cricketer StuartLaw has been hired as the new head coach of the USA men's team ahead of the T20World Cup. Basically, this big decision ofthe USA Cricket Board in f
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: CWI Delegates Inspect World Cup Venues in USA nd Caribbean
Delegates from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have begun a second inspection of venues in the Caribbean and the US ahead of the 2024 T20 Worl
Oman and Nepal qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Nepal and Oman won their respective semi-finals at the Asian Qualifiers to book their place in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.Nepal and Oman emerged victorious from their respective
ICC confirms Caribbean venues for 2024 T20 World Cup
The ICC on Friday September 22 confirmed Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and St Vincent and the Grenadines as the seven Caribbean ven
ICC T20 announces schedule for T20 World Cup 2024
According to reports that surfaced Friday night, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has set the dates for the next T20 World Cup.The men's T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to b
India's two women cricketers to serve as selectors in USA
India's two former women's teammembers- Rajeshwari Dholakia Antani and Jyotsna Patel have been appointed asselectors in the USA. Rajeshwari has played four Testsand 13 ODIs, wherea
No plan to move 2024 Men's T20 World Cup from WI, USA, Confirm ICC
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that there are no plans to change the venue for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The game's governing body, along with the England &
2025 Champions Trophy likely to be shifted from Pakistan to WI and USA: report
The 2024 T20 World Cup, originally scheduled for West Indies and the United States, and the 2025 50-over-Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Pakistan, could reportedly see
T20 World Cup 2024 venue likely to be Changed
The ICC has asked England to host the 2024 T20 World Cup, skipping West Indies and the United States. Let's take a look at the details of the 2024 ICC World Cup venue.The West Indi
USA ignore former Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson for World Cup Qualifier
Corey Anderson left New Zealandwith dreams of playing for the US national team. He qualified for the UnitedStates national team this year by fulfilling all the conditions. But the
India will play two T20Is in USA on West Indies Tour
The Indian team will play two more T20Is against the West Indies in the United States of America during their scheduled July-August 2023 tour.The Indian team will play two more T20
Pakistan, India likely to play T20 World Cup 2024 match in USA
The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is expected to take place in the United States of America (USA).Neighboring countries will meet again a