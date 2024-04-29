Towhid Hridoy News
4 Bangladesh cricketers in LPL 2024 auction
A bid for over 500 internationalcricketers has been submitted in the auction to participate in the forthcomingseason of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Four Bangladeshi cricketers
Shanto, Towhid heroics hand Abahani another DPL title
Abahani have won the Dhaka Premier League (DP) 2023-2024 after beating Gazi Group cricketers by a huge margin of 171 runs. Given this victory they've won 13 matches on the trot to
Shoriful, Towhid shine in Abahani's thumping win over Prime Bank
Abahani Limited beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the Super League of DPL 2024. After the fiery bowling from the pacemen duo of Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed, Litton D
Towhid Hridoy's blistering 125 thrashes Rupganj Tigers by 140 runs
Abahani Limited thrashed Rupganj Tigers by 140 runs on Wednesday (27th March). Towhid Hridoy's blistering century and Jaker Ali Anik's fifty drove Abahani to 320. In reply, Mosadde
Towhid Hridoy replaces Mushfiqur Rahim in Bangladesh Test squad
Batter Towhid Hridoy has earnedhis first call-up to the Bangladesh Test side after the National SelectionPanel named him as the replacement for Mushfiqur Rahim in the squad for the
Improvements for Shanto Mushfiqur and Hridoy in the ICC rankings
Bangladesh have defeated Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series by the margin of 2-1. The ICC rankings of the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hri
Nissanka - Asalanka's record breaking 185 run stand level the series for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets on Friday (15th March) at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Hundred from Pathum Nissanka and a fabulous 91 from Charith Asalanka helped th
Bangladesh want to turn around their fortune in ODIs
Bangladesh middle-order batterTowhid Hridoy aims to turn around their performance in the ODI series against SriLanka. Hridoy said - every cricketer in the team has the hunger to do
Towhid Hridoy fined for breaching code of conduct
Bangladesh player Towhid Hridoy has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Sa
Towhid Hridoy is good at number 4, Mahmudullah shows maturity - says Hathurusingha
Towhid Hridoy batted at number 3 for Comilla Victorians and had a great season in the BPL as he finished the season being the second highest run scorer of the tournament. But he's
Najmul Hossain Shanto is delighted with team's performance
Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Wednesday (6th March) and levelled up the series by 1-1. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's unbeaten 53 off just 38 balls and Shoriful
Tamim delighted with Shoriful and Hridoy's performances of BPL 2024
The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. Fortune Barishal have beaten Co