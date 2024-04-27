Tilak Varma News
Jake Fraser-McGurk shines to hand Delhi another super win
Delhi Capitals have beaten Mumbai Indians by 10 runs on Saturday (27th April). Aussie prodigious youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk's monstrous 84 off just 27 balls and Tristan Stubbs' b
Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten century powers Rajasthan to a 9 wicket victory over MI
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets on Tuesday (23rd April) in Jaipur. Sandeep Sharma's fiery fifer reduced Mumbai Indians to 179, despite being in a platform to pass
"I like finishing games" - Tilak Varma says he is learning from Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh shot into prominence when he struck five consecutive sixes off Yash Dhull's bowling in the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. KKR's batting sen
Gaikwad - Varma's stellar 97 run pummels Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach the final of Asian Games 2023
India crushed Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach the semis of Asian Games 2023. Sai Kishore's excellent 3 fer followed by some menacing batting from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma h
Live: India field first; Tilak Varma, Tanzim Hasan Sakib make debut
India have won the toss and electedto field first in the last match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup onFriday (September 15) in Colombo. Tilak VarmaIndia have already confir
No Chahal, Tilak in India's ODI World Cup squad
India have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI WorldCup where KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have kept their place but Tilak Varma andPrasidh Krisha have been excluded from
Aakash Chopra opens up on opportunities for Suryakumar and Tilak Varma in Asia Cup 2023
The upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament will be played in the form of an ODI format, which will serve as an ideal preparation for the teams going forward into the ICC Men's ODI World
Don't let Tilak Varma in playing lineup for World Cup: Kris Srikkanth
Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth had stated that the Indian team management shouldn't include Tilak Varma in the playing lineup for the upcoming edition of the ICC Men's ODI
Dinesh Karthik backs talented Tilak Varma to fix middle order leaks in ODI World Cup
India's veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik has backed Tilak Varma to fix the middle-order issues in the upcoming edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, which is slated to be held en
Tilak Varma thanks skipper Rohit Sharma after getting picked for Asia Cup 2023
Tilak Varma couldn't be any happier upon seeing his name in the India squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2023. The Hyderabad-born impressed the fans after he showcased
Matthew Hayden thinks inclusion of Tilak Varma will put pressure on Suryakumar Yadav
India has announced a 17-membersquad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Young batter Tilak Verma is the new face ofthe team. Besides, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned to the team af
Tilak Varma earns maiden call-up and KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer return in India's Asia Cup squad
India has announced a 17-membersquad for the upcoming Asia Cup where KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have beenincluded.However, young Tilak Varma hasmade it to the squad for the first ti