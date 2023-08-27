Thisara Perera News
Hafeez, Perera help Texas Chargers knock Morrisville Unity out of US Masters T10
The former Pakistan captainMohammad Hafeez was in sublime form with the bat, and played a blinder as theTexas Chargers defeated Morrisville Unity by 8 wickets in the Eliminator, in
New York Warriors consolidate their position at top with another win
New York Warriors registeredtheir fourth victory of the competition after defeating Texas Chargers by 6runs in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadiu
Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes defeat Taskin Ahmed's Bulawayo Braves
The JoburgBuffaloes put on a fantastic display under the floodlights at the Harare SportsClub, as they kept a calm head and defeated the Bulawayo Braves by 14 runs. TheBuffaloes pu
Hridoy, Zakir fifties guide Sylhet to 31-run win
Sylhet Strikers defeated KhulnaTigers by 31 runs in the second match of Monday in the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). As a result of this victory, Sylhet made their positio
Litton's 70 helps Comilla to end Sylhet's winning streak
Comilla Victorians have endedSylhet Strikers’ five-match winning streak with a 5-wicket win on Tuesday(January 17) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Sylhet are still at top o
Imad Wasim guides Sylhet to fifth consecutive win in BPL 2023
Sylhet Strikers have continuedtheir winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January16) beating Dhaka Dominators by 5 wickets. With the win, Sylhet make the
Towhid Hridoy stars again in Sylhet's third-straight win
Sylhet Strikers have maintainedtheir hundred percent success rate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Theybeat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets in the first match of the day on
Shakib's effort in vain as Hridoy, Zakir's blitz give Sylhet Strikers comfortable win
Sylhet Strikers have won their secondmatch also registering the third-highest run-chase in Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) history on Saturday (January 7). They beat Fortune Barisha
BPL 2023: Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera join Sylhet Strikers squad
Thisara Perera, Colin Ackermann,Mohammad Amir, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tom Moores, and Imad Wasim have joinedSylhet Strikers to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Afghanista
LPL 2022 to begin with explosive doubleheader
The stage is set, and the playersare ready for the contest as the curtains come down for the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2022. The league is all set to start on the 6th December 2022
Sylhet Strikers unveil new jersey for BPL
Sylhet means regret anddisappointment in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Again and again, the Sylhetfranchisees have failed to fulfill the expectations of the people of Sylhet wit
Sylhet Strikers include Pakistan youngster Mohammad Haris for BPL
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)new team Sylhet Strikers have added Pakistani young cricketer Mohammad Haris,who has been the find of Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. With