Tayla Vlaeminck News
"I think we got everything we possibly could out of this series" - Alyssa Healy after a thumping 6-0 in Bangladesh
Australia women have thrashed Bangladesh women by 77 runs to complete the whitewash job on Thursday (4th April) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Quick-fire 45 and 44 from
Watch: Tayla Vlaeminck takes a blinder in ICC Women Word T20
Tayla Vlaeminck of Australia took an absolute blinder in a group game between Australia and India in the ongoing ICC Women's World T20 in the Caribbean.At present ICC Women's World