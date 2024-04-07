
Tabraiz Shamsi News
IPL 2024: 3 players who can replace Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

Under Pat Cummins's leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad were doing well in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. But the 2016 edition champions suffered a major blow as one

I would like the ICC to explain what exactly has Khawaja done wrong: Shamsi

South African left-armleg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's wicket celebration against India has sparkedcontroversy. Not only that, Shamsi and his wife were bullied online after thecelebrat

Shamsi, Hendricks stars of South Africa's 1-0 lead against India

South Africa beat India by 5 wickets (DLS method) to take the lead 1-0 in the series on Wednesday (13th December) at George's Park, Gqeberha. Gerald Coetzee's 3 fer and Tabraiz Sha

New York Strikers win low-scoring intense battle over Northern Warriors

A spirited bowling display by NewYork Strikers restricted Northern Warriors to 88 for 3 in 10 overs. NorthernWarriors, however, refused to surrender easily and fought till the last

Northern Warriors’ Kennar Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai whip Team Abu Dhabi’s attack for a 10-wicket win

Northern Warriors opener KennarLewis and Hazratullah Zazai thrashed Team Abu Dhabi’s bowling attack to breezeto a ten-wicket win with one over to spare in the sixth match of the Ab

Live: South Africa elect to bat first against Australia in second semi-final

South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICCODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the Eden Gardens in Kolk

Aiden Markram's fantastic 91 steers South Africa home in a thriller in Chennai

South Africa won a thriller by 1 wicket on Friday (27th October). Tabraiz Shamsi"s four fer before Aiden Markram's fantastic 91 helped them chase down the total. With the win, Sout

Live: Australia bowl first against South Africa

Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday (October 12).Australia have made two changesto their side which lost to India in th

Shakib-Litton's Galle qualify for playoffs eliminating Shoriful's Colombo in LPL

A bunch of Bangladeshi cricketershave been called up to the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this year. However, noteveryone is getting regular opportunities in the XI. Today Litton Das

Babar, Shakib, Miller, Wade, Shamsi among direct signed players for LPL 2023

The player auction of the LankaPremier League (LPL) will take place on June 11, 2023, making it only thesecond franchise competition in the world to conduct an auction instead of a

PSL 2023: Full squads of all 6 teams

The players’ draft for the eighthedition of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) has been completed. A total of 36foreign cricketers have been drafted. Among them, there are 10 player

We see ourselves as one of the best pace attacks there is: Nortje

South Africa's pace bowlingattack of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, MarcoJansen is one of the best in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. They have twoeffecti

