Stuart Broad News
thumb

Broad believes Pant should be in WC squad

As the announcement of Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad approaches, speculation has intensified regarding the players vying for the final 15 spots. The ongoing Indian Premier

thumb

It looks like a slightly unbalanced team: Stuard Broad on RCB

Former England pacer Stuart Broadsaid that Royal Challengers Bengaluru was an uneven team after they lost toKolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 29, Friday.Kolka

thumb

Stuart Broad, Marcus Trescothick awarded in New Year’s Honours

Stuart Broad was one of England'sbest pacers. He led the bowling attack for a long time. Even though he retiredthis year, he is still with cricket. He joined the commentary. On the

thumb

Stuart Broad picks his favourite team for ODI World Cup 2023

Former pacer Stuart Broad believes India will be favorites for this year's World Cup while England will struggle to retain the title due to the difficult draw and schedule. India a

thumb

Sujon cites Broad's example to outline Bangladesh cricketers' unwillingness to retire at right time

Khaled Mahmud Sujon thinks thatif the cricketers do not retire at the right time, then the formation of theteam cannot be done properly. He gives the example of the cricket of his

thumb

Stuart Broad slams ICC for slow over-rate penalty

Former England seamer StuartBroad has criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for withholdingEngland 19 World Test Championship (WTC) points for slow over-rates during t

thumb

Shaheen Afridi says he can only dream of picking 600 Test wickets like Stuart Broad

Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi hailed England pacer Stuart Broad as the legend of the game, saying he could only dream of winning more than 600 wickets in the longer forma

thumb

Shaheen Afridi is one of my favorite bowlers in the world: Stuart Broad

Former England pacer legend Stuart Broad has expressed admiration for Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, calling him one of his favorite bowlers in the world.Recently retired Eng

thumb

Pakistan cricketers congratulate Stuart Broad on his remarkable Test career

Renowned England pacer Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from Test cricket following the final of the five-match Ashes series against Australia at the Kia Oval.Cricketers,

thumb

After international retirement Stuart Broad will take up this profession

According to reports, England pacer Stuart Broad has landed his next job after retiring from international cricket of all formats. The veteran pacer confirmed the fifth and final T

thumb

Openers give Australia a solid foundation in mammoth run chase in a rain irrupting day at the Oval

Rain enforced early stumps on a intriguing day at the Oval in the Ashes. The day was Stuart Broad's final appearance as a player in Test Cricket. Broad got a 'Guard of Honour' from

thumb

Yuvraj's six sixes steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day: Broad

England fast bowler Stuart Broad remarkedon how Yuvraj Singh's six sixes at the 2007 T20 World Cup helped mold him intothe fierce competitor he is now, saying that it was a difficu

