Squad Announced News
New Zealand announce squad for U19 Cricket World Cup 2024
All-rounder Oscar Jackson will captain a 15-man New Zealand squad at the 2024 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa in January and February.New Zealand Cricket has announ
Pakistan announce squad for Australia Test series
Chief selector Wahab Riaz has announced an 18-member Pakistan Test squad for the tour to Australia comprising three matches scheduled from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Thi
Ireland announce Squad for Zimbabwe Tour
Ireland have announced two men's squads for an upcoming white-ball tour to Zimbabwe in December, marking opener Paul Stirling's first series as permanent white-ball captain. Paul S
Smith, Warner return as Australia announce T20 squad for India series
Cricket Australia (CA) has officially announced its men's squad for the upcoming T20I series against India. The series is scheduled to start immediately after the conclusion of the
Sri Lanka announce Men's and Women's squads for Asian Games
Sri Lanka has named its men's and women's squads for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, which will take place from September 23 to October 8.Sri Lanka Cricket has announced 15-membe
Nepal announces their squad for the Asian Games 2023
On Friday (September 15), the Nepal Cricket Board (NCB) announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games, to be held in China and starting on Saturday (September 23)
South Africa Women's announce squad for New Zealand series
Cricket South Africa has announced a 16-memberssquad for their upcoming home games against the White Ferns.Following the current ODI series against Pakistan, South Africa will take
Naveen, Omarzai return as Afghanistan announce squad for ODI World Cup
Afghanistan announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup on Wednesday (September 13). Fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai have returned to the OD
PCB announces Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games
The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday that all-rounder Qasim Akram will headline the Pakistan Shaheens in the 19th Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China. The event
West Indies announces squad for 2nd Test, add Uncapped Kevin Sinclair
The West Indies have added an uncapped player to their 13-man squad for their second and final Test against India in Trinidad.After a dreadful performance in the first Test against
Ireland Women's announce squad for ODI series against Australia
A 14-man Ireland women's team has been named for the much-anticipated one-day international series against world champions Australia - a series set to take place from 23-28 July 20
Sri Lanka announces squad for Test series against Pakistan
Sri Lanka have provided plenty of spin options in their 18-man squad for the upcoming two-game home Test series against Pakistan.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced their squad