
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Spencer Johnson News
thumb

David Miller set to miss Gujarat's next match against Rajasthan

Spencer Johnson, left-arm pacerfor the Gujarat Titans (GT), believes that the team's finisher, David Miller,who hasn't participated in their last two games, both of which have been

thumb

GT bowlers hold nerve to reward Gill a maiden win to kick off his captaincy career

Gujrat Titans have beaten Mumbai Indians by 6 runs on Sunday (24th March) at Ahmedabad. Contributions from Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill with the ball and disciplined bowling from

thumb

Matthew Short's all round excellence helps Australia cleansweep New Zealand

Australia thrashed New Zealand by on Sunday (25th February) to whitewash the Kiwis in their own turf in a rain curtailed match. Handy contributions from Aussie batters especially M

thumb

Short, Johnson, Hardie to debut against South Africa in first T20I

In the first match of thethree-match T20I series against South Africa, Australia has lined up the playingXI with three debutants. Besides, the leadership of Australia's new captain

thumb

Australia pacer Spencer Johnson creates history in debut in The Hundred

Out of 20 balls, 19 balls were dot,3 wickets were taken conceding only 1 run. Such incredible bowling has beenseen in this year's The Hundred. Australian pacer Spencer Johnson has

thumb

Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia in T20 series against South Africa

The three-match T20I seriesbetween Australia and South Africa will begin on August 30. All-rounder MitchellMarsh will lead Australia's T20 team on their tour of South Africa. This

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.