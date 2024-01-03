South Africa vs India News
Flurry of wickets in Cape Town as 23 wickets fall in the first day of second test
An absurd day of test cricket came to an end as the first day of the test match between South Africa and India saw a total 23 wickets fallen. Mohammad Siraj's onburst bundled South
Elgar, Rabada star to thump India by an innings and 32 runs
South Africa outclassed India by an innings and 32 runs on Thursday (28th December) and finished the boxing day test only inside 3 days. Kagiso Rabada's ruthless bowling both in fi
Dean Elgar's magnificent 140* aids South Africa have a slender 11 runs lead after day 2
South Africa posted 256 after losing 5 wickets on day 2 in the Boxing Day test match. Dean Elgar's assured 140 off only 121 balls helped South Africa have a slender 11 run lead aft
KL Rahul's gutsy 70* helps India post 208 for 8 after day one in Boxing Day test
India have posted 208 for 8 after day one in Boxing Day test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. KL Rahul's unbeaten 70 off 105 deliveries helped India go through the stumps. On the con
Sanju Samson's maiden international ton aids India take the series by 2-1
Clinical India beat South Africa by 78 runs to take the series by 2-1 on Friday (22nd December) at Boland Park, Parl. Sanju Samson's magnificent 108 off only 114 deliveries set the
Tony De Zorzi's maiden ODI hundred help South Africa to level the series
South Africa thumped India by 8 wickets on Tuesday (19th December). Tony De Zorzi's maiden ODI hundred with a 3 fer from Nandre Burger helped South Africa to level the ODI series b
Shamsi, Hendricks stars of South Africa's 1-0 lead against India
South Africa beat India by 5 wickets (DLS method) to take the lead 1-0 in the series on Wednesday (13th December) at George's Park, Gqeberha. Gerald Coetzee's 3 fer and Tabraiz Sha
Three different captains in three formats for India in South Africa tour
The Indian cricket team is goingto tour South Africa shortly after to play the full series. BCCI, the governingbody of cricket in India, has announced the squads for the three form
Klusener named SA's assistant coach for India T20Is
Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been named South Africa's assistant coach (batting) for the upcoming tour of India.Lance Klusener has been named assistant coach
India set to tour South Africa early next year
India will be travelling to South Africa for a full tour early next year, confirmed Rahul Johri, the CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Sunday after doubts
'South Africa don't deserve to be in semifinal'
South Africa suffered a humiliating defeat in the hands of India in their last group match to be kicked out of the ICC Champions Trophy, 2017, semifinals.One of the premier perform
'It wasn't a choke' - de Villiers
So, one more time, perhaps an inevitable occurrence took place to South African cricket; one more time they have entered into the scene with upheaval expectation but lately thrown