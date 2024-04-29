SLC News
4 Bangladesh cricketers in LPL 2024 auction
A bid for over 500 internationalcricketers has been submitted in the auction to participate in the forthcomingseason of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Four Bangladeshi cricketers
Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2024
Wanindu Hasaranga will not playin IPL 2024. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has notified the BCCI that the leg-spinneris injured and would be unable to participate in the league for Sunris
SLC's three medical panel members decide to step down
In a most recent development in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the three esteemed members of the Sri Lanka Cricket Medical Advisory have made the decision to step down from their positio
ICC lifts Sri Lanka's ban
Sri Lankan cricket was banned bythe ICC, the apex body of cricket, in November last year. This time, thehighest body of cricket announced the lifting of the ban. The ICC announcedt
Sri Lankan team invited to play all three formats in Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has invited the Sri Lankan team to play three formats of the game in thecountry.According to the highly placedDhaka-based sources in the BCB, the
ICC CEO meets Sri Lanka sports minister and president
ICC CEO Geoff Allardice made abrief visit to Sri Lanka. There he met Sri Lanka's new Sports Minister HarinFernando and the country's President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Last November,
Sri Lanka name ODI squad for Zimbabwe series
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announcedthe 17-man squad for the home ODI series against Zimbabwe led by new captainKusal Mendis. Wanindu Hasaranga has returned to the team after recoveri
Dinesh Chandimal's phone call surprises wonder boy
Sri Lanka's 10-year-old youngsterRishi Yudhan was over the moon when he received a congratulatory call fromformer skipper Dinesh Chandimal. Playing in an under-13 divisionII match
Cricket turmoil sparks Sri Lanka sports minister firing
Sri Lankan cricket is goingthrough perhaps the toughest period in recent memory. Sri Lanka received atemporary ban from the ICC due to government interference in the country'scrick
SLC's suspension can be challenged, says renowned lawyer Chrismal Warnasuriya
The International Cricket Council’s(ICC) decision to suspend the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has not gone down well inSri Lanka. "Our board (SLC) should takeup this matter immediately
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket
Due to widespread influence fromthe government, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an immediatesuspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).The ICC calls the punishment a"
SLC demands explanations for Sri Lanka's devastating World Cup defeats
The World Cup is not going wellfor Sri Lanka. It is a disoriented team with one injury after another, and theperformance on the field is also very disappointing. In the last match