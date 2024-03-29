Shoaib Bashir News
"To be out in India, playing for your country is something in itself" - Shoaib Bashir
The young English off-spinner Shoaib Bashir reflected his debut series in India and said that's something in itself on making debut in India for England. Shoaib BashirThe off-spinn
Gill- Jurel's ominous stand takes India home as they win the series with one match to spare
India thrashed England by 5 wickets and won the series with 1 game to spare on Monday (26th February). Shubman Gill's responsible 52* and Dhruv Jurel's brilliant 39* aided India ch
Shoaib Bashir's best day at the office gives England edge ahead in Ranchi Test
India finished on 219-7 after day 2 in Ranchi test. Four fer from Shoaib Bashir and two scalps from Tom Hartley helped England reduce India for 219-7. India are 134 runs away, whil
Rehan Ahmed to leave India for an urgent family matter
Rehan Ahmed will return home with immediate effect citing an urgent family matter. But England will not make any additions to the squad with 1 test in Dharamsala remaining after to
Shoaib Bashir to make his debut for England in second Test against India
English spinner Shoaib Bashir isgoing to make his debut in Visakhapatnam in the second match of the five-matchTest series between India and England. Besides, experienced pacer Jame
Shoaib Bashir gets India visa, to join England squad soon
20-year-old off-spinner ShoaibBashir could not go to India with England's Test squad due to visacomplications. Finally, the complications are over, Bashir got the visa. Bashirwill