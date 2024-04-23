Sandeep Sharma News
Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten century powers Rajasthan to a 9 wicket victory over MI
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets on Tuesday (23rd April) in Jaipur. Sandeep Sharma's fiery fifer reduced Mumbai Indians to 179, despite being in a platform to pass
Sandeep Sharma to miss Rajasthan's next match against Gujarat
According to assistant coachShane Bond, the Rajasthan Royals will be without fast bowler Sandeep Sharma forWednesday's encounter against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. This follows
IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma takes a stunning catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' bowler Sandeep Sharma took a stunning catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav during the 42nd game atWankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Sandeep Sharma pulled off an acrobatic ca
List of bowlers who conceded most runs in an IPL innings
So far 13 seasons of the Indian Premier League have been done and dusted. People from all across the world are curiously waiting for the fourteenth edition of the league.The IPL 20
SRH bowler Sandeep criticizes negative reaction towards Rihanna
The ongoing farmers' protests in the country are not getting over anytime soon. They find themselves in a complicated situation as they have been protesting against Centre's three
Warner, Saha put SRH in play-offs; KKR out
Sunrisers Hyderabad have qualified for the play-offs of Indian Premier League 2020 after a convincing 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the last league stage game in Sharjah.Sun
Kohli's wicket icing on the cake
Sandeep Sharma's family members are on cloud nine and they have reason to be happy.Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 27-year-old right arm pace bowler Sharma has dismissed V
All-round Sunrisers stay in contention
The road to play-offs for Sunrisers Hyderabad stays alive as they clinch their sixth win in the tournament beating RCB by 5 wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.Royal Challengers Ban
Yusuf Pathan hosts a dinner for SRH teammates on Wedding Anniversary
Veteran cricketer Yusuf Pathan hosted a dinner to celebrate his wedding anniversary with spouse Afreen Khan and welcomed the entire Sunrisers Hyderabad squad to their home for dinn
Watch: Orange Army leisure enjoyment
The ‘Orange Army’ is yet step into the field show in the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. So what’s the pass time of cricketers around the team?Sunrisers Hyderabad br
Kings XI Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma fined
Gujarat Lions halted Kings XI Punjab's winning streak in the 2017 VIVO Indian Premier League after they registered a six-wicket victory. Dwayne Smith led Gujarat's chase of 190 as