Rishab Pant News
"There are not enough words to describe that feeling when I entered the field" - Rishabh Pant on his comeback to competitive Cricket
India's elegant wk batter Rishabh Pant had a car crash in December 2022. And for the accident he was out of Cricket for 1 and a half years. But now he'll feature Delhi Capitals in
If Rishabh Pant can keep wicket he'll play at the T20 world cup - says Jay Shah
The Indian dynamic wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant to make a comeback in professional Cricket after around 2 years in IPL. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that if Pant can keep he'll
ENG vs IND: Dinesh Karthik named new Team India captain in T20I warm-up matches against England
Dinesh Karthik has been appointed captain of the Indian side for the upcoming two T20I warm-up games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire.The Indian cricket team now have anothe
I can only focus on giving 100 percent as a player and captain: Rishabh Pant
The 5-game T20 series between India and South Africa ended in a 2-2 draw. The fifth and final T20 match of the series was washed out at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday
IND vs SA: 4 Indian players rested for South Africa seires, While Dhawan & Pandiya is lined up as captain
NEW DELHI: Many seniors along with captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will all rest for the forthcoming 5-match T20 collection heading to South Africa ahead of the marquee tour of E
Sunil Gavaskar says Rishabh Pant may become India's next Test captain
Sunil Gavaskar wants Rishabh Pant to succeed Virat Kohli as the next India Test captain as he believes responsibility will make the gloveman a better cricketer in all disciplines.L
Cricket Facts: Who Will Be the Next Fav-Four in International Cricket?
International cricket has always been dominated by batsmen who have shown class, temperament and form beyond the ordinary. They have had the charm of drawing millions onto the grou
"We will have a lot of conversations with him" - Rahul Dravid on the poor selection of Rishabh Pant
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said management will have a conversation with Rishabh Pant about his poor shot selection, which has often resulted in the team's demise. Incident
South Africa vs. India: Sunil Gavaskar Weighs in on Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Conundrum
Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar mentioned certain causes of his size that would have led to Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara being included in the Johannesbur
'Pant dropped more catches than any other keeper in the world'
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has criticized Indian young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and advised him to work more with his keeping skill.The 23-year old Pant dropp
Wisden's Under-25 World Test XI, only one Indian in the list
A XI of players all aged 25 or under that could dominate Test cricket for years to come has been picked by the bible of cricket Wisden. The Wisden team comprises of Yas Rana, head
Pant names favourite batting partner between Kohli and Dhoni
Indian current Wicketkeeper batsman Rishab pant has picked MS Dhoni as his favourite batting partner among Indian cricketers. The Wicketkeeper batsman named the experience of batti