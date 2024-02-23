Rehan Ahmed News
Rehan Ahmed to leave India for an urgent family matter
Rehan Ahmed will return home with immediate effect citing an urgent family matter. But England will not make any additions to the squad with 1 test in Dharamsala remaining after to
England announce playing XI for first Test against India
England are entering the field inthe Hyderabad Test against India by increasing the strength of the spin department.There are 3 specialist spinners in England's announced XI on the
Izharulhaq Naveed joins Sydney Sixers as Rehan Ahmed withdraws in BBL 13
The Sydney Sixers have recalled Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed for this season's BBL after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament after being selected for the
England name newly looked ODI squad for West Indies tour
England’s ODI World Cup campaigndidn’t go very well. The English finished the World Cup journey from 7th placeafter winning only 3 matches out of 9 matches. This time they have mad
Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time
The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ
Debutant Sam Hain, Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed star in England's comprehensive victory over Ireland
England have beaten Ireland by 48 runs in the second ODI on Saturday (23rd September). Will Jacks glorious 94 and the debutant Sam Hain's swashbuckling 89 followed by some witty bo
Rehan Ahmed included in the Ashes squad for England
Rehan Ahmed, the young 18 years old legspinner has been included in the squad for England in the Ashes. The spinner of Leicestershire has been added to the squad as a cover for Moe
Moeen Ali mulling Test return following England Ashes call
Moeen Ali is contemplating aninvitation from England to come out of retirement and replace the injured JackLeach in the Ashes.In the next 48 hours, theall-rounder will determine wh
Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed named in England squad for Bangladesh tour
The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has announced the squad on Thursday for the two limited-oversseries against Bangladesh next month. Rehan Ahmed, the leg-spinall-rounder who
Pakistan suffer 3-0 whitewash at home against England
England have won the last and thirdTest comprehensively in Karachi to whitewash the hosts by 3-0. They won by 8wickets inside the first hour on the fourth morning and gave Pakistan
Rehan Ahmed Youngest bowler to take five-wicket haul on Test debut
England debutant leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed completed a five-wicket move on his Test debut in Karachi in the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan.England debutant leg-s
Pakistan tour is a great opportunity for Rehan Ahmed, says McCullum
England coach Brendon McCullum said all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has a fantastic opportunity to show his talent in the three Test series in Pakistan and has no doubt the 18-year-old has