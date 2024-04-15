Prime Bank Cricket Club News
Naim Sheikh notches up hundred amidst umpire controversy
Naim Sheikh brought up his first hundred of the ongoing season of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (15th April). Despite the umpire controversy in his innings, Naim Sheikh had
Prantik Nawroz Nabil creates example of 'sportsmanship' in DPL
Prantik Nawroz Nabil is floatingin the sea of appreciation by showing a unique example of sportsmanship. In thematch between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club
It is one of the top leagues in the world: Unmukt Chand after registering for BPL
Unmukt Chand, the former captainof the India U-19 World Cup winners, says that Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)is one of the top leagues in the world and that’s why he has decided t
Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day
The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear
Anamul Haque Bijoy sets new world record in domestic cricket
Bangladesh batsman Anamul HaqueBijoy has been achieving records in domestic cricket one after another recently.The opener, who is out of the national team currently, has played a d
Sohan leads Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to DPL title
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have clinched their maiden List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) title beating last year's winners Abahani Limited in round four of the Sup
Tamim 90 hunts down toppers Sheikh Jamal
Tournament's only two contenders Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj have faced defeats in round three in Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Crick
Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship
Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te
They are already on the list: Razzak about Bijoy, Naeem's chances in national team again
Prime Bank Cricket Club's AnamulHaque Bijoy is in sensational form in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL).Likewise, Naeem Islam of Legends of Rupganj is in good form too. Manyfe
Nasir and his wife Tamima blessed with a baby boy
Bangladesh cricketer NasirHossain and his wife Tamima Sultana have been blessed with their first child onFriday (April 8). Both mother and son are healthy atthe moment. Nasir asked
Prime Bank crush Abahani; Sheikh Jamal continue domination
The Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) has kicked off with Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj comin
Test players turn up at DPL on Bengali New Year
Tournament debutants Rupganj Tigers have sealed Super League berth as Bangladesh's Test stars have madetheir appearance at the 2022 Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Pahela Baishakh, t