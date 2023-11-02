
ODI World Cup 2023 News
thumb

Pakistan Started Believing After Kiwi’s Massive Loss Against Proteas

The Pakistan team has not been very impressive in the ongoing ODI World Cup so far. They played seven matches and lost four of them. Pakistan lost to India and Australia by big mar

thumb

No opening ceremony for ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Media

According to reports, the opening ceremony of the ICC World Cup 2023 will not take place. According to reports, the ceremony was scheduled to take place on October 4 at the Narendr

thumb

Yusuf Pathan picks his semi finalists of 2023 ODI World Cup

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan has named his four semi-finalists for the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to begin on October 5. Yusuf Pathan stressed that he expe

thumb

India vs England Warm-up match 4, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Two-time champions India will face defending champions England in the warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.India

thumb

Yuvraj Singh predicts ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finalists

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently predicted the semi-finalists of the much-awaited ICC World Cup, scheduled to begin on October 5. Yuvraj Singh stressed that all-round

thumb

ICC reveals full list of commentators for ODI World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a stellar line-up of cricket legends and renowned broadcasters who will grace the commentary lines during the highly anticipate

thumb

Moin Khan predicts his semi-finalists for the ICC World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan national cricket team wicketkeeper and batsman Moin Khan has selected his four semi-finalists for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be hosted in India.As cric

thumb

New Zealand vs Pakistan Warm-up match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday. For security reasons, the game will be played behind closed doors. New Zealand are

thumb

Australian spinner Ashton Agar ruled out of ICC World Cup 2023, Reports

Australian spinner Ashton Agar is expected to be ruled out of the World Cup, in another blow to Australia's World Cup hopes.Spinners are expected to play a big role in the upcoming

thumb

New Zealand team arrives in Hyderabad for the ODI World Cup

The New Zealand cricket team arrived at Hyderabad Airport on Wednesday evening ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to Nov

thumb

Pakistani team takes part in first training session in India

The majority of the team actively participated in the training session, including key players such as captain Babar Azam as well as Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.The Pak

thumb

Our target is to win the World Cup and not finish in top four, says Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his team's aim was not to finish in the top four but to win the tournament in India. This is the first time that Babar Azam's Pakistan team will pl

