Pakistan Started Believing After Kiwi’s Massive Loss Against Proteas
The Pakistan team has not been very impressive in the ongoing ODI World Cup so far. They played seven matches and lost four of them. Pakistan lost to India and Australia by big mar
No opening ceremony for ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Media
According to reports, the opening ceremony of the ICC World Cup 2023 will not take place. According to reports, the ceremony was scheduled to take place on October 4 at the Narendr
Yusuf Pathan picks his semi finalists of 2023 ODI World Cup
Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan has named his four semi-finalists for the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to begin on October 5. Yusuf Pathan stressed that he expe
India vs England Warm-up match 4, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Two-time champions India will face defending champions England in the warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.India
Yuvraj Singh predicts ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finalists
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently predicted the semi-finalists of the much-awaited ICC World Cup, scheduled to begin on October 5. Yuvraj Singh stressed that all-round
ICC reveals full list of commentators for ODI World Cup 2023
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a stellar line-up of cricket legends and renowned broadcasters who will grace the commentary lines during the highly anticipate
Moin Khan predicts his semi-finalists for the ICC World Cup 2023
Former Pakistan national cricket team wicketkeeper and batsman Moin Khan has selected his four semi-finalists for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be hosted in India.As cric
New Zealand vs Pakistan Warm-up match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand will face Pakistan in the warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday. For security reasons, the game will be played behind closed doors. New Zealand are
Australian spinner Ashton Agar ruled out of ICC World Cup 2023, Reports
Australian spinner Ashton Agar is expected to be ruled out of the World Cup, in another blow to Australia's World Cup hopes.Spinners are expected to play a big role in the upcoming
New Zealand team arrives in Hyderabad for the ODI World Cup
The New Zealand cricket team arrived at Hyderabad Airport on Wednesday evening ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to Nov
Pakistani team takes part in first training session in India
The majority of the team actively participated in the training session, including key players such as captain Babar Azam as well as Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.The Pak
Our target is to win the World Cup and not finish in top four, says Babar Azam
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his team's aim was not to finish in the top four but to win the tournament in India. This is the first time that Babar Azam's Pakistan team will pl