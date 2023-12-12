ODI squad News
Zimbabwe name16 member squad for Ireland ODI Series
Zimbabwe have named their 16-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Ireland starting on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club.Zimbabwe have named a new sq
West Indies announce their 15-man squad for England ODIs
The West Indies' preparations for the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup have begun as the Caribbean team named a 15-player squad for next month's ODI series at home against England.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore included in England ODI squad as Roy opts out
Jason Roy has turned down the chance to return to England for two games against Ireland, increasing doubts over his international future.Jason Roy has turned down the chance to pla
South Africa Women's announce squad for New Zealand series
Cricket South Africa has announced a 16-memberssquad for their upcoming home games against the White Ferns.Following the current ODI series against Pakistan, South Africa will take
Tim David Gets Maiden ODI Call Against South Africa
The breaking news is that hard-hitting batsman Tim David has been called up to Australia's ODI team for the upcoming five-game ODI series in South Africa for the first time.Tim Dav
Boult returns as NZ announce ODI, T20I squads for England tour
Seamer Trent Boult is expected to return to international cricket after being called up to New Zealand's ODI squad on Wednesday, which will face England ahead of the World Cup in S
Iftikhar Ahmed replaces Haris Sohail in ODI squad against New Zealand
Iftikhar Ahmed will replace Haris Sohail in Pakistan's One-Day International squad for the final three games against New Zealand in Karachi. Iftikhar will join the team in Karachi.
Saim Ayub added in Pakistan Shaheen ODI Squad for Zimbabwe tour
Left-handed first batter Saim Ayub has replaced Sahibzada Farhan in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the Zimbabwe tour.Pakistan Shaheens top batter Sahibzada Farhan has been ruled o
Mark Chapman added to New Zealand ODI squad against Pakistan
Mark Chapman has been included in the New Zealand ODI squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan after leveling the five-game T20I series 2-2 with Rawalpindi with the bat.Mark
Pakistan announce squad for T20I, ODI series against New Zealand
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squads for the one-day international (ODI) and T20 international (T20I) series against New Zealand on Tuesday.The Pakistan Cricket Bo
Rachin Ravindra replaces Michael Bracewell in New Zealand ODI squad
All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has replaced Michael Bracewell in New Zealand's ODI squad for the upcoming three-game series against Sri Lanka.Left arm spin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra
Zimbabwe names full-strength squad for ODIs against Netherlands
Zimbabwe have called up a full-strength squad including their best players like Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl for the ODI series against the Netherlands, all set