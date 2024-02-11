Nizamuddin Chowdhury News
Key issues to discuss in BCB meeting
The report of the Bangladeshteam's failure in the World Cup will also come up in the BCB board meeting. Thereport of the inquiry committee is expected to be handed over tomorrow.Th
Shakib, Mushfiqur return home due to personal reasons
Bangladesh's dream of the AsiaCup final has been diminished by losing to Sri Lanka yesterday. The BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) president and chief executive returned home after wa
Bangladesh to leave for Asia Cup on August 27
Asia Cup is knocking at the door.All the teams have started preparing for the tournament. Bangladesh arepreparing strongly for the tournament. Asia Cup will begin with the matchbet
BCB describes full details about showcasing ODI World Cup trophy in Bangladesh
The ODI World Cup trophy tour hasstarted. The trophy will travel around the world till the start of the IndiaWorld Cup. Bangladesh will host the trophy on August 7-9.The Internatio
BCB gives NOC to all for LPL except Taskin Ahmed
All of a sudden there is muchdemand for Bangladesh players in franchise cricket. At the same time, 7cricketers from Bangladesh have gone to play in foreign leagues. All of themgot
Mohammad Ashraful goes to UAE to complete Level 3 Coaching Course
At the end of his playing career,Mohammad Ashraful wants to become a coach, he has said that many times. Fornow, as he is not busy playing, the former captain of the national team
BCB hopes to clear doubts over Ireland series broadcast
After a long time, the Bangladeshteam traveled to England. The objective is to play three ODIs against Irelandas part of the ICC ODI Super League. However, there is confusion about
BCB not aware of Pakistan's ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh
The chief executive of theBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has said that he is not aware of Pakistan’smatches in Bangladesh in this year’s ICC ODI World Cup. At the same time, theInt
BCB explains reason for not arranging any Bangladesh-England match in Sylhet
England's Bangladesh tour matcheswill be in Dhaka and Chattogram. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director ShafiulAlam Chowdhury Nadel regretted that. However, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Ch
BCB wants to recruit head coach before England series
The position of head coach of thenational team has been vacant since the resignation of Russell Domingo. BCB hasnot yet appointed anyone despite speculations about the appointment
No 'official complaint' from Dhaka Dominators players over payment issue
There have been complaints aboutthe cricketers not getting remuneration from the owners of Dhaka Dominators inthe Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB
England security team visit Bangladesh ahead of bilateral series
After the end of the ongoingBangladesh Premier League (BPL), Bangladesh cricketers will get a few days toovercome the stress of the month-long cricket. Because at the end of the BP