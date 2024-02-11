
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Nizamuddin Chowdhury
Nizamuddin Chowdhury News
thumb

Key issues to discuss in BCB meeting

The report of the Bangladeshteam's failure in the World Cup will also come up in the BCB board meeting. Thereport of the inquiry committee is expected to be handed over tomorrow.Th

thumb

Shakib, Mushfiqur return home due to personal reasons

Bangladesh's dream of the AsiaCup final has been diminished by losing to Sri Lanka yesterday. The BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) president and chief executive returned home after wa

thumb

Bangladesh to leave for Asia Cup on August 27

Asia Cup is knocking at the door.All the teams have started preparing for the tournament. Bangladesh arepreparing strongly for the tournament. Asia Cup will begin with the matchbet

thumb

BCB describes full details about showcasing ODI World Cup trophy in Bangladesh

The ODI World Cup trophy tour hasstarted. The trophy will travel around the world till the start of the IndiaWorld Cup. Bangladesh will host the trophy on August 7-9.The Internatio

thumb

BCB gives NOC to all for LPL except Taskin Ahmed

All of a sudden there is muchdemand for Bangladesh players in franchise cricket. At the same time, 7cricketers from Bangladesh have gone to play in foreign leagues. All of themgot

thumb

Mohammad Ashraful goes to UAE to complete Level 3 Coaching Course

At the end of his playing career,Mohammad Ashraful wants to become a coach, he has said that many times. Fornow, as he is not busy playing, the former captain of the national team

thumb

BCB hopes to clear doubts over Ireland series broadcast

After a long time, the Bangladeshteam traveled to England. The objective is to play three ODIs against Irelandas part of the ICC ODI Super League. However, there is confusion about

thumb

BCB not aware of Pakistan's ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh

The chief executive of theBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has said that he is not aware of Pakistan’smatches in Bangladesh in this year’s ICC ODI World Cup. At the same time, theInt

thumb

BCB explains reason for not arranging any Bangladesh-England match in Sylhet

England's Bangladesh tour matcheswill be in Dhaka and Chattogram. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director ShafiulAlam Chowdhury Nadel regretted that. However, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Ch

thumb

BCB wants to recruit head coach before England series

The position of head coach of thenational team has been vacant since the resignation of Russell Domingo. BCB hasnot yet appointed anyone despite speculations about the appointment

thumb

No 'official complaint' from Dhaka Dominators players over payment issue

There have been complaints aboutthe cricketers not getting remuneration from the owners of Dhaka Dominators inthe Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB

thumb

England security team visit Bangladesh ahead of bilateral series

After the end of the ongoingBangladesh Premier League (BPL), Bangladesh cricketers will get a few days toovercome the stress of the month-long cricket. Because at the end of the BP

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.