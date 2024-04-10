Nathan Lyon News
Chris Green to join Lancashire for T20 Blast
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon will not be available due to Cricket Australia obstructing Lyon to play white ball cricket during his time in England. However, Lancashire found a ab
James Anderson might not play for Lancashire before June
James Anderson is trying to limithis workload before England's Tests against Sri Lanka and the West Indies inthe second half of the summer, therefore he is unlikely to play for Lan
Lyon looks forward to carry the legacy of Shane Warne
Nathan Lyon wants to follow the footsteps of legend Shane Warne, and says he wants to promote the art of spin bowling. Shane Warne had been a flag bearer for all the spin bowlers d
Nathan Lyon excited to play with James Anderson at Lancashire
Australian spinner Nathan Lyonstated he joined Lancashire because he wanted to play with his longtime Ashesrival, James Anderson.Lyon expressed that his mainmotive was to work with
Lyon confident about having the same core for the Ashes
The next Ashes series will take place in the 2025-26 season in Australia. However, people are wondering how many of the current squad players will be playing in the Next Ashes. Dav
Lyon impressed by the English spinners
Australian off spinner Nathan Lyon was really impressed by the show England spinners put in the recently concluded 5 match Test series against India. Although England were thrashed
Cummins believes Lyon can play four more years
Aussie skipper Pat Cummins believes Nathan Lyon can keep playing till 40's after his another match winning performance in Wellington against New Zealand. Cummins backed his record
Nathan Lyon spins a web to hand Australia a massive 172 run win
Australia crashed New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington by a massive 172 run margin. Nathan Lyon's 6fer decimated Kiwis batting lineup in a jiffy. Earlier, New Zealand started t
Green, Lyon shine in Australia's commanding day in Wellington
Australia's day in Wellington despite the last two wickets fallen on the backend of the day 2. Australia have a massive lead of 217 runs with 8 wickets still in hands. Cameron Gree
Marsh and Gardner win Australia's best cricketer awards
All-rounder Mitchell Marshreceived the award for outstanding performance for Australia in 2023. Marshreceived the Allan Border Medal for Australia's male cricketer of the year.Besi
Ruthless Aussies show no mercy as they win the first test by 360 runs
Australia crashed Pakistan by a massive margin of 360 runs on Sunday (17th December) at the Perth Stadium, Perth. Usman Khawaja's 90 and Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 63 helped Austral
Australia name squad for first Pakistan Test as Warner set to retire from Test cricket
Australia have named a 14-playermen’s squad for the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth starting onDecember 14.Australia's selectors made noshocks, picking 10 of the 11 play