Imrul - Nasum shine in Mohammedan's crashing victory
Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Brothers Union by 5 wickets on Friday (19th April). For Mohammedan, Nasum Ahmed and skipper Imrul Kayes were the stars behind this dominating win. Nas
I was hungry to perform: Nasum
There is not much talk about Nasum Ahmed after being dropped from the national team. However, he once became the national team's match winner in two limited over formats. Nasum's e
6 Bangladesh cricketers in PSL draft's gold category
21 Bangladesh players entered thePakistan Super League (PSL) players’ draft. However, the complete list of whois in which category was not published. This time the PSL authority ha
Soumya, Afif back in Shanto-led Bangladesh ODI and T20I squads for New Zealand series
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against NewZealand in New Zealand. After playing against New Zealandat home, the Ban
Live: Australia send Bangladesh to bat first, Bangladesh make three changes
Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their last group-stage match in theICC ODI World Cup on Saturday (November 11) in Pune.Both the teams hav
Live: Netherlands bat first, Taskin back in Bangladesh squad
Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup match at the Eden Gardensin Kolkata on Saturday (October 28).Both the teams have made
Live: Bangladesh bat first, no Shakib in playing XI
India have won the toss andelected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup match at MaharashtraCricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (October 19).Banglad
You can wake him up at 3 o’clock in the morning to bowl death overs: Pothas on Mustafizur
Bangladesh's fast bowlers are ina group where there is a lot of competition right now. Mustafizur Rahman showedup in his own form at that very moment. The left-handed pacer of the
Bangladesh pummel India by 6 runs to register their consolation victory in the Asia Cup
Bangladesh have beaten India by 6 runs for the first time since 2012 in Asia Cup on Friday(15th September). Shakib Al Hasan's fantastic 80 and Towhid's gutsy 54 followed by Nasum's
Shakib, Towhid half centuries carry Bangladesh to 265
Bangladesh posted a competitive 265 on the board after alloted 50 overs. Shakib Al Hasan's fantastic 80 and Towhid's gutsy 54 followed by Nasum's quick-fire 44 helped Bangladesh po
Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Nasum comes in for Afif
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first in theirsecond match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Colombo on Saturday (September9). However, this is the first
I took off the pad: Shoriful about the last over in first T20I against Afghanistan
6 runs needed from 6 balls, 5wickets in hand - from this point Bangladesh went to the edge of the defeat inthe first T20I against Afghanistan on Friday. Finally the winning run cam