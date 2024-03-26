Nahida Akter News
Nahida breaks into the top 10 of the ICC rankings
Bangladesh's Nahida Akhter has entered the top ten bowlers in the ICC ODI rankings. This is the best position among Bangladeshi bowlers in the women's ODI rankings. The previous hi
Nahida believes run outs were the reason for defeat
Bangladesh girls did not start well in Australia series at home. Bangladesh women's team started the ODI series by losing by a huge margin of 118 runs. Tigresses' weakness in batti
Nahida Akter becomes the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh women's team, Australia women finish their innings at 213
Nahida Akter became the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh women's Cricket team history. On Thursday (21st March) she picked up the wickets of Tahila McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner
Bangladesh women announce squad for Australia series
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have named a 15 - member squad for the three match ODI series against the powerhouse Australia women. The series is part of the ICC Women's Champions
Bangladesh's Nahida Akter in ICC Women's ODI of the Year 2023
Bangladesh's Nahida Akter hasbeen named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2023. The left-arm spinneris the sole representative of Bangladesh in the ODI XI.Nahida took 20 wick
Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter create history in latest ICC ODI Rankings
Fargana Hoque and Nahida Akter ofthe Bangladesh women's team have received the award for excellent performancein the recently-concluded ODI series against India. On Saturday, Farga
Shafali Verma's magical last over aids India women seal the T20I series
India women won a close encounter against Bangladesh women by 8 runs to seal the series by 2-0 on Tuesday (11th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Earlier the day, Indi
Bangladesh become runners-up in ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup
Bangladesh's dream has beenshattered by losing to India in the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup final.Bangladesh Emerging Cricket Team led by Lata Mondal has to be satisfied withbeing
Kerr, Tahuhu power New Zealand to T20I clean sweep over Bangladesh
New Zealand Women beat BangladeshWomen by 63 runs in the third and final T20I and completed the clean sweep onWednesday (December 7) in Queenstown. Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu are t
Bangladesh women's team all out for 32, lose by 132 runs
Bangladesh women's team have startedthe three-match T20I series against New Zealand women’s team with a devastatingdefeat on Friday (December 2) in Christchurch.Bangladesh were bow
Defending champions Bangladesh get off to a flying start in Women's T20 Asia Cup
A few days ago, Thailand women’s teamgave Bangladesh women’s team a tough test in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.However, this time they did not have to toil much in the W
Bangladesh become unbeaten champion in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Bangladesh women’s team have beatenIreland women’s team by 7 runs in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World CupQualifier on Sunday (September 22) in Abu Dhabi and become the unbeat