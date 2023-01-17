Mukidul Islam News
Litton's 70 helps Comilla to end Sylhet's winning streak
Comilla Victorians have endedSylhet Strikers’ five-match winning streak with a 5-wicket win on Tuesday(January 17) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Sylhet are still at top o
Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 4 wickets in low-scoring match
Bangladesh ‘A’ have lost to WestIndies ‘A’ by 4 wickets in a low-scoring match in the first match of thethree-match ODI series in St. Lucia on Tuesday (August 16). Even with a tota
Abahani clinch last-over thriller
With Najmul Hossain Shanto’s hard-fought half-century, Abahani Limited have picked up a great win by 1 wicket against the Gazi Group Cricketers in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League
Mahmudullah's all-round heroics down Sheikh Jamal
In a clash between two heavyweight teams of Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Gazi Group Cricketers has beaten Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 7 wickets in day’s second of three matches a
Saif, Shamim put Bangladesh to another emphatic win against Ireland
Bangladesh Emerging Team have won by 6 wickets against Ireland A in the 3rd ODI of the five-match series. As a result, the hosts go ahead 2-0 in the 5 match series. The first ODI w