
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Mukidul Islam News
thumb

Litton's 70 helps Comilla to end Sylhet's winning streak

Comilla Victorians have endedSylhet Strikers’ five-match winning streak with a 5-wicket win on Tuesday(January 17) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Sylhet are still at top o

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 4 wickets in low-scoring match

Bangladesh ‘A’ have lost to WestIndies ‘A’ by 4 wickets in a low-scoring match in the first match of thethree-match ODI series in St. Lucia on Tuesday (August 16). Even with a tota

thumb

Abahani clinch last-over thriller

With Najmul Hossain Shanto’s hard-fought half-century, Abahani Limited have picked up a great win by 1 wicket against the Gazi Group Cricketers in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League

thumb

Mahmudullah's all-round heroics down Sheikh Jamal

In a clash between two heavyweight teams of Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Gazi Group Cricketers has beaten Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 7 wickets in day’s second of three matches a

thumb

Saif, Shamim put Bangladesh to another emphatic win against Ireland

Bangladesh Emerging Team have won by 6 wickets against Ireland A in the 3rd ODI of the five-match series. As a result, the hosts go ahead 2-0 in the 5 match series. The first ODI w

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.