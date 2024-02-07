Mohammad Nawaz News
Khulna Tigers not worried about Pakistan players leaving from BPL
Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf,and Mohammad Wasim- all 3 are playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) forKhulna Tigers. Keeping the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead, they have to go
Pakistan cricketers to leave BPL on February 7
When the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) is getting excited, Pakistani cricketers are preparing to leaveBPL. Meanwhile, despite the many requests of the cricketers, the PakistanCric
Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets
Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict
Shanaka, Nawaz star in Khulna's win against Rangpur
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) Sylhet phase game started with the match between the Rangpur Riders and theKhulna Tigers. Khulna Tigers beat Rangpur Riders by 28 runs in the 9th
Khulna Tigers sign Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz
Khulna Tigers are bringing newcricketers to the team at the last minute. This time, Pakistan's spinningall-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been pulled into the team by Khulna. Nawaz wil
Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in Pakistan squad
After going on tour to Australia,the Pakistan camp is struggling with many injuries. Due to one injury afteranother, the condition of the team is very poor. The latest addition to
Bas De Leede's electrifying 4 fer restricts Pakistan for 286
Netherlands have restricted Pakistan to 286. Bas De Leede's 4 wicket haul helped Netherlands restrict Pakistan for a per total of 286. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud S
5 Pakistani Players Sign Up for SA T20 2024 Auction
SA20 has released the list of players who have registered for the auction for the second season of the league. Apart from international superstars, 5 Pakistani players have also re
Pakistan announce playing XI for must-win Sri Lanka clash, make 5 changes
Pakistan has released theirstarting XI for Thursday's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four do-or-die match against SriLanka in Colombo. There are assumptions that the massive loss to India has
Live: Bangladesh bat first, Litton comes in for Shanto
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the firstmatch of the Super Four stage in the Asia Cup against Pakistan in Lahore on Wednesday(September 6). Bangladesh hav
Pakistan announce playing XI for Bangladesh match
Bangladesh and Pakistan will meetin their first match on Wednesday (September 6) in the Super Four stage of theAsia Cup. Pakistan has announced the XI the night before this match.
Nawaz taken to hospital for X-ray After Sustaining Finger Injury
In the ongoing third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz suffered a finger injury and had to be taken to the hospital for an X-ray.Pakist