Mohammad Nawaz News
Khulna Tigers not worried about Pakistan players leaving from BPL

Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf,and Mohammad Wasim- all 3 are playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) forKhulna Tigers. Keeping the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead, they have to go

Pakistan cricketers to leave BPL on February 7

When the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) is getting excited, Pakistani cricketers are preparing to leaveBPL. Meanwhile, despite the many requests of the cricketers, the PakistanCric

Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets

Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict

Shanaka, Nawaz star in Khulna's win against Rangpur

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) Sylhet phase game started with the match between the Rangpur Riders and theKhulna Tigers. Khulna Tigers beat Rangpur Riders by 28 runs in the 9th

Khulna Tigers sign Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz

Khulna Tigers are bringing newcricketers to the team at the last minute. This time, Pakistan's spinningall-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been pulled into the team by Khulna. Nawaz wil

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in Pakistan squad

After going on tour to Australia,the Pakistan camp is struggling with many injuries. Due to one injury afteranother, the condition of the team is very poor. The latest addition to

Bas De Leede's electrifying 4 fer restricts Pakistan for 286

Netherlands have restricted Pakistan to 286. Bas De Leede's 4 wicket haul helped Netherlands restrict Pakistan for a per total of 286. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud S

5 Pakistani Players Sign Up for SA T20 2024 Auction

SA20 has released the list of players who have registered for the auction for the second season of the league. Apart from international superstars, 5 Pakistani players have also re

Pakistan announce playing XI for must-win Sri Lanka clash, make 5 changes

Pakistan has released theirstarting XI for Thursday's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four do-or-die match against SriLanka in Colombo. There are assumptions that the massive loss to India has

Live: Bangladesh bat first, Litton comes in for Shanto

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the firstmatch of the Super Four stage in the Asia Cup against Pakistan in Lahore on Wednesday(September 6). Bangladesh hav

Pakistan announce playing XI for Bangladesh match

Bangladesh and Pakistan will meetin their first match on Wednesday (September 6) in the Super Four stage of theAsia Cup. Pakistan has announced the XI the night before this match.

Nawaz taken to hospital for X-ray After Sustaining Finger Injury

In the ongoing third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz suffered a finger injury and had to be taken to the hospital for an X-ray.Pakist

