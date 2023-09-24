
Mankad News
thumb

Litton Das was exceptional in the way he handled it: Sodhi after Mankad incident

Bangladesh lost by 86 runs in thesecond ODI against New Zealand. The loss ended the Tigers' dream of winning theseries. New Zealand put up a fightingcollection of 254 runs by batti

thumb

Cricket world applauds Bangladesh skipper's decision on mankad

New Zealand have posted 254 on the board. The debutant Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan shared 3 wickets each, while Mustafizur was at his flow today with two wickets. But an interest

thumb

Stokes-Bhogle involve in a Twitter war regarding Mankad

Mankad is probably the mosttalked about topic in the current cricket world. There is fiercediscussion-criticism, counter-arguments, absolutely everything.The main incident started

thumb

We had warned her: Deepti Sharma on his act of Mankading Charlie Dean

Ravichandran Ashwin's Mankadingincident of dismissing Jos Buttler didn't create as much of a controversy inthe Indian Premier League (IPL) as Deepti Sharma did when she did Mankad

thumb

Afg U19 captain mankads to beat Bangladesh

Afghanistan U19s have won their first match of the Bangladesh tour, thanks to a 'mankad' run-out that gave them 19-run victory in the fourth Youth ODI at Sylhet International Crick

thumb

'First and final warning for 2020', Ashwin after sparing Finch from 'Mankad' dismissal

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has warned that it is the first and final warning of 2020 regarding the ‘Mankad’ dismissal as he spared Royal Challengers Bangalore

thumb

An almost "Mankad" incident in IPL 2019: Krunal Pandya almost mankads Agarwal

Almost every match in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) created a headline. No exception in the yesterday’s match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. Krunal Pandya ha

thumb

"Mankad" trends once again in IPL 2019 at Eden Garden

Mankad was once again a trending topic on twitter in Wednesday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. This time Punjab's skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was not inv

thumb

"Mankad" incident from a movie goes viral and cricket fans mock Ashwin

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin's Mankad demonstration to dismiss Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler started a noteworthy discussion. While the cricketing clique is b

