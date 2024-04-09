KKR News
"I'm here to win games of cricket" - Daryl Mitchell makes a bold statement after CSK's win over KKR
New Zealand international Daryl Mitchell was roped in by the five-time IPL champions for INR 14 crores at the IPL 2024 auction. The 32-year-old hasn't quite found his rhythm going
Gambhir heaps praise on MS Dhoni's captaincy prowess
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of thr greatest captains of all time as he won every trophies for India. Former Indian top order batter Gautam Gambhir said, Dhoni is the most successfu
"It was quite loud and couldn't see DRS timer" - Rishabh Pant blames noise and giant screen error for his DRS blunder against KKR
After suffering a huge loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rishabh Pant claimed that the noise during the game at Visakhapatnam prevented him from taking the right DRS review which
"It is not good to watch a match with him" - KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla on watching an IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan
The co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Juhi Chawla has opened up on watching an IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan. The popular star isn't a good one for Juhi Chawla to watch the game to
"I would like to lead this team" - Rohit Sharma names the franchise he wants to lead after Mumbai Indians
Recently, the former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma's old video went viral on social media platforms in which he opened up the franchise's name he wants to lead after Mumbai I
"RCB's bowling is weak" - Sunil Narine shares fake post mocking RCB on Instagram goes viral
The KKR all-rounder and one of the finest cricketers in the T20 format, Sunil Narine has come up with an interesting post on Instagram which left the entire fans confused. The post
IPL 2024: KKR ropes in 16-year-old Afghanistan cricketer as replacement of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, RR signed Keshav Maharaj replacing Prasidh Krishna
The two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders recently roped in Afghan off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a replacement for injured Mujeeb-ur-Rahman ahead of this edition of the Indian P
Gautam Gambhir likely to return to Kolkata Knight Riders
According to reports, former KKRcaptain Gautam Gambhir is close to making a spectacular comeback to the teamafter a six-year absence.The speculation about hispotential return to KK
"Misleading," KKR deny barring Mohun Bagan fans from Eden Gardens
The performance on the field wasnot satisfactory, and the controversy followed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)off the field as well. KKR are the life of Kolkata people in cricket,
Jos Buttler fined for IPL Code of Conduct violation
Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener JosButtler has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for violating the Indian Premier League (IPL)Code of Conduct during the team's nine-wicket victor
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes fastest-ever IPL fifty, second-fastest overall
Rajasthan Royals (RR) openerYashasvi Jaiswal has smashed the fastest-ever fifty in the Indian PremierLeague (IPL) history off 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) onThursda
Some even phone-called me directly, and that really hurt me: Nitish Rana on his short-ball technique
When asked about the criticism hereceived for his inability to deal with short balls, Nitish Rana, captain ofthe Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), claimed it "hurt him" and promptedhim