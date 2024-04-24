Kent News
Xavier Bartlett gets permission from CA to play in Vitality Blast
Weeks after Cricket Australia (CA)barred the fast bowler from representing them in the County Championship,Xavier Bartlett will play for Kent in the Vitality Blast.Prior to his No
Daniel Bell-Drummond named Kent club their new captain
Kent has appointed Daniel Bell-Drummond as club captain, succeeding Sam Billings - although Billings will continue to lead the T20 side.Daniel Bell-Drummond has been named Kent Cri
Sam Billings resigns as Kent captain after six years
Kent Cricket can confirm that Sam Billings has stepped down from the role of men's captain of the club after six years in the position.Sam Billings has stepped down as captain of t
Chahal signs for Kent for three County Championship matches
Yuzvendra Chahal is on the verge of playing first-class cricket for Kent after signing up for three games in the ongoing County Championships "subject to regulatory approval".Veter
Surrey make history chasing 501 runs in County Championship Division One
Chasing a target of 501 runs,Surrey beat Kent by 5 wickets in a County Championship Division One match onWednesday. It was their first and only second win in the history of the Cou
Sean Abbott creates history in English cricket with 34-ball century
Although an all-rounder, SeanAbbott’s main identity is as a pacer. His highest innings in T20 was 41 runs. Hisaverage was just 10.91 in 76 innings. But the Australian all-rounder h
Bangladesh-born cricketer Arafat Bhuiyan makes dream debut in County Championship
Bangladesh-born cricketer ArafatBhuiyan made a headline in the country after being called up to the CountyChampionship. This time his debut in the county is more hyped. Arafat is h
Bangladesh-origin Arafat Bhuiya signs Kent contract for County Championship
Bangladesh-origin pacer ArafatBhuiyan has signed a professional contract for England's county side Kent. Theteam announced the inclusion of this 26-year-old right-arm pacer on Wedn
Arshdeep Singh joins Kent as overseas player for county championship
Legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has played a helping hand as Kent signed an Indian international bowler for the first five games of their County Championship season.Arshdeep Singh
Kent signs Kane Richardson for 2023 T20 Blast
Kane Richardson will play county cricket for the first time in 2023 after signing a deal with Kent for the duration of the T20 Blast.The right-arm, medium-pace bowler is considered
46-year-old Darren Stevens wins trophy in his farewell match for Kent
Cricketers of his age have leftthe game and joined other professions, but Darren Stevens hasn’t stopped. Why?The form speaks for him. Stevens gave the title to his team Kent at the
Three hat-tricks in one night at T20 Blast
England domestic T20 Blast has witnessed a rare case happening on Friday as three bowlers claimed hat-tricks in the same night.Blake Cullen, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne did it f