Josh Davey News
Zimbabwe secure Super 12 spot defeating Scotland by 5 wickets

Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super12 stage with an easy win against Scotland on Friday (October 21) in Hobart.They beat Scotland by 5 wickets to top their group. Earlier, Irelan

Uncapped McMullen in Scotland's strong T20 World Cup squad

Cricket Scotland has announced a15-member squad ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. RichardBerrington will lead the Scottish team in this World Cup instead of KyleCoe

Scotland top Group B with third straight win

Scotland have maintained theirhundred per cent winning ratio in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021beating hosts Oman by a big margin of 8 wickets in their last match on

