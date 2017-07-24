ICC Women's World Cup 2017 News
Sachin's son Arjun bowls in net to Indian women
Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar bowled to Indian women cricketers during net practice sessions before the country’s team appeared in the final of the ICC Women World Cup, 20
English women win thriller to capture world title
Before the eyes of a full house crowd at Lord’s English women held their head high in glory snatching the masterpiece title of International Cricket Council. The title of the ICC W
Proliferant Perry creates astounding history in ODI cricket
Australia all – rounder Ellyse Perry has rushed into the history book with a magnificent feat in the ICC Women World Cup, 2017 registering her third separate streak of scoring five
Mithali leads India to semifinal of Women's WC 2017
Skipper Mithali Raj thrashed a hundred in the must win game of India against New Zealand taking the team to the semifinal of the ICC Women World Cup 2017.Put into bat first India r
Don't compare Mithali with Sachin, she is unique: Gavaskar
Being the first ever female cricketer to score 6000 one day international runs, Indian skipper Mithali Raj created history in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, 2017 in England.He
Mithali becomes first woman cricketer to score 6000 ODI runs
India women national team skipper Mithali Raj created history during ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 as she became the highest run ODI run getter in the history of women’s cricket.She i
Lanning eclipses Amla-Kohli-de Kock
It was quite a historic day in Women’s cricket in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, 2017 where Australia’s Meg Lanning stole the show playing a match winning knock of 152 runs and
Waqar suggests to curtail women's ODI to 30 overs
Former Pakistani fast bowler and coach of the national side, Waqar Younis has suggested the authorities to shorten the length of a women's ODI match to 30 overs, as he feels the cu
Sana hopes to carry on Pakistan men's success
Just after a week ICC Champions Trophy culminated, ICC Women’s World Cup, 2017 is all set to begin. Pakistan national women’s team captain Sana Mir has escorted hopes of riding on
DRS to be used in women's cricket first time in Women's WC 2017
For the first time in the history of women’s cricket, Decision Review System is going to be applied in the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup, scheduled to commence from 24th of June,
Prize money of Women's World Cup to be ten times increased
The prizemoney of 2017 World Cup has witnessed a ten times increase to US $2 million and International Cricket Council has also said every ball of the tournament will be telecast.
ICC reveals the fixture of ICC Women's World Cup 2017
International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the fixture of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 on Sunday. Eleventh edition of women’s world cup will undergo from 24 June in England and