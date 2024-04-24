
ICC men's T20 world cup News
Bolt named ambassador for T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Olympic legend Usain Bolt as an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the West Indies an

Abhay Sharma named as the head coach of Uganda Cricket Team

Former Indian First-Class batter Abhay Sharma has been appointed as the coach of Uganda Cricket Team. The new coach will start his tenure from the upcoming showpiece tournament of

Pakistan T20 cricketers to undergo a physical fitness camp which commences from 26th March

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that 29 players will undergo a fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad. The camp is strategically designed for the preparation of upcoming

