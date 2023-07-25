
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • High Performance Unit
High Performance Unit News
thumb

Champaka Ramanayake may get new role in Bangladesh cricket

Champaka Ramanayake has a longassociation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). However, this relationshipof almost an era on both sides is about to end. The contract of the Lan

thumb

Hannan Sarkar to become HP team batting coach

Hannan Sarkar is already in charge of selectorsof age-based teams in Bangladesh. In addition to this, this former cricketer ofthe national team will perform additional duties. Hann

thumb

HP coach David Hemp conducts different session for cricketers

The one asking the question isalso the cricketer, and the one answering is also the cricketer. BangladeshHigh Performance (HP) unit cricketers had a different kind of session with

thumb

Rangana Herath to train HP spinners

The BCB High Performance (HP)unit camp has started with a 25-member team. And the spin bowling coach of the Bangladeshnational team and legendary spinner of Sri Lanka Rangana Herat

thumb

David Hemp wants overall development of Bangladesh cricket

The biggest pipeline of theBangladesh national team is the high-performance unit. Many cricketers havebeen called up from the national team by playing in high-performance andimprov

thumb

25 cricketers selected for HP camp

The Bangladesh national team camefrom England, 'A' team is busy in Sylhet. This time the high-performance unit(HP) will enter the field. HP's new coach David Hemp begins under the

thumb

They can play for Bangladesh: Siddons finding Bangladesh citizenship for his two sons

Bangladesh 'A' team andHigh-Performance team batting consultant Jamie Siddons talks about his children’sBangladesh citizenship as the coach is in Bangladesh for many years and his

thumb

Siddons wants to work on tail-enders' batting

Bangladesh 'A' team and High-Performanceteam batting consultant Jamie Siddons wants to teach batting to tailenders. Notonly 'A' team, he considers it important to learn to bat for

thumb

Bashar eyes Emerging Asia Cup title in the upcoming days

At various times, various thingsare heard in the country's cricket arena about the cricket pipeline ofBangladesh. In reality, the cricketers of Bangladesh High Performance andTiger

thumb

Al-Amin ready to grab any opportunity

Pacer Al-Amin Hossain has got his rhythm back and is set to play any competitive matches. Being out of the national side for two years, Al-Amin is searching for a place in the team

thumb

Shanto proves his worth in HP's England tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Nazmul Hossain Shanto as the captain of Bangladesh High Performance cricket team’s tour of England. He proved why BCB chose him as the shipper

thumb

Mosaddek to also miss the 2nd Test

Bangladesh's young batting star, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, was dropped from the 14 man squad for the 1st Test against Australia, after initially being picked. Selectors said his omi

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.