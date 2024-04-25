Gulbadin Naib News
Gulbadin Naib replaces Mitchell Marsh at Delhi Capitals
Afghanistan star all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has replaced Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This will be Gulbadin Naib's f
Skipper Gulbadin Naib's finishing touch takes Afghanistan to the final of Asian Games 2023
Afghanistan held their nerves and won over Pakistan by 4 wickets to reach the final of Asian Games 2023 on Friday (6th October). Fareed Ahmed's brilliant 3 fer followed by some exc
BPL 2023: Mohammad Irfan and Gulbadin Naib join Sylhet Strikers squad
Sylhet Strikers are at the top ofthe points table at the end of the Sylhet phase of the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). The playoffs are also confirmed. However, the hunger
Naib, Noor named in Afghanistan's squad for Sri Lanka series
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan aregoing to face each other in the ODI series. Afghans will visit Sri Lanka toplay a three-match ODI series at the end of this month. It will be part of t
Gulbadin Naib replaces Hazratullah Zazai in Afghanistan's World Cup squad
This ICC T20 World Cup is notgoing very well for Afghanistan. Even though teams like Zimbabwe and Irelandhave achieved great success, Afghanistan have yet to deliver. Among these,
The Gulbadin Naib Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Gulbadin Naib (born March 16, 1991) is an Afghan cricketer. Naib is a right-handed batsman who bowls fast-medium with his right arm. In April 2019, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (A
Gulbadin Naib hits back at Mohammad Nabi
Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi blamed the sudden change of captaincy behind the poor performance of Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 where they failed to win a single match