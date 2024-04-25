
Gulbadin Naib News
thumb

Gulbadin Naib replaces Mitchell Marsh at Delhi Capitals

Afghanistan star all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has replaced Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This will be Gulbadin Naib's f

thumb

Pooran, Kohler-Cadmore pummel Bangla Tigers for a ten-wicket win in the eliminator

Deccan Gladiators opener andskipper Nicholas Pooran and Kohler Tom-Cadmore pulverised Bangla Tigers’ attackto record an emphatic ten-wicket win in the eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T

thumb

Skipper Gulbadin Naib's finishing touch takes Afghanistan to the final of Asian Games 2023

Afghanistan held their nerves and won over Pakistan by 4 wickets to reach the final of Asian Games 2023 on Friday (6th October). Fareed Ahmed's brilliant 3 fer followed by some exc

thumb

BPL 2023: Mohammad Irfan and Gulbadin Naib join Sylhet Strikers squad

Sylhet Strikers are at the top ofthe points table at the end of the Sylhet phase of the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). The playoffs are also confirmed. However, the hunger

thumb

BPL 2023: Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera join Sylhet Strikers squad

Thisara Perera, Colin Ackermann,Mohammad Amir, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tom Moores, and Imad Wasim have joinedSylhet Strikers to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Afghanista

thumb

Naib, Noor named in Afghanistan's squad for Sri Lanka series

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan aregoing to face each other in the ODI series. Afghans will visit Sri Lanka toplay a three-match ODI series at the end of this month. It will be part of t

thumb

Australia win despite Rashid's late blitz but semi-final spot in jeopardy

Australia have won their last matchof the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistanon Friday (November 4) in Adelaide but their qualification for the s

thumb

Gulbadin Naib replaces Hazratullah Zazai in Afghanistan's World Cup squad

This ICC T20 World Cup is notgoing very well for Afghanistan. Even though teams like Zimbabwe and Irelandhave achieved great success, Afghanistan have yet to deliver. Among these,

thumb

The Gulbadin Naib Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Gulbadin Naib (born March 16, 1991) is an Afghan cricketer. Naib is a right-handed batsman who bowls fast-medium with his right arm. In April 2019, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (A

thumb

Teen age marriage: Mujeeb didn't overtake Alan Butcher

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is one of the young cricketers to have married in recent years.  The spin sensation has started a new innings in his life. On Friday, he got ma

thumb

WI vs AFG 1st T20I: Lewis, Pollard star as West Indies take 1-0 lead over Afghanistan

West Indies keep their winning form in the Twenty20 series after the ODIs. They beat Afghanistan by 30 runs in the first T20 of the three-match series. As a result, now they lead t

thumb

Gulbadin Naib hits back at Mohammad Nabi

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi blamed the sudden change of captaincy behind the poor performance of Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 where they failed to win a single match

