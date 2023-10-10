Greg Barclay News
Cricket to return to LA 28 summer Olympics after 128 years
Cricket's inclusion in the 2028Olympics is one step closer as its organisers presented their recommendationfor the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles Games.After making its Olymp
Chairman and CEO of the ICC will visit Pakistan next week
International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay will visit Pakistan for a two-day tour on May 30 alongside Chief Executive Officer Geoff Allardice.International Cricket C
Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC chairman
Greg Barclay has beenoverwhelmingly re-elected to a second two-year term as the Independent Chair ofthe International Cricket Council (ICC).After Dr Tavengwa Mukuhlani, thechairman
No possibility of Bangladesh to be co-host of ODI World Cup 2023
Bangladesh was one of the hostsof the 2011 ODI World Cup, along with India and Sri Lanka. The opening ceremonyof that World Cup was held in Bangladesh, which garnered wide acclaim
ICC chairman wants to know the secret of BCB president's success
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) presidentNazmul Hassan Papon has been lauded by Greg Barclay, chairman of theInternational Cricket Council (ICC). He praises Papon, who is one of the
I would have had a heart attack if I was on the field while we lost 5 wickets, says BCB president
Bangladesh CricketBoard (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon was watching the match with ICCchairman Greg Barclay in the stadium. The sad face of the BCB president wascaught more th
ICC Chairman coming to Bangladesh to watch Dhaka Test live
The second and final Test of thetwo-match Test series between host Bangladesh and visiting Sri Lanka will beginon May 23 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, known as t
New ICC chairman opens up about India-Pakistan bilateral series
International Cricket Council’s (ICC) newly-appointed chairman Greg Barclay has said that ICC will be happy to get back India-Pakistan bilateral series again in international crick
New ICC chairman expresses uncertainty over World Test Championship
International Cricket Council's (ICC) newly-elected chairman Greg Barclay has pointed out that the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship could be the last one as the
New Zealand's Greg Barclay elected as ICC chairman
New Zealand’s Greg Barclay has been elected as the new independent chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) beating Imran Khwaja after second round of voting.He succeeds