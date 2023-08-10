
thumb

Australia pacer Spencer Johnson creates history in debut in The Hundred

Out of 20 balls, 19 balls were dot,3 wickets were taken conceding only 1 run. Such incredible bowling has beenseen in this year's The Hundred. Australian pacer Spencer Johnson has

thumb

Litton Das chooses his World XI

Bangladesh batter Litton Das hasreturned home after playing Global T20 Canada. He has also become the brandambassador of an organization today (August 10). Faced with the media the

thumb

I had told him to participate in the LPL: Babar Azam's father

Had there not been any advicefrom his father, the Pakistani captain Babar Azam would not have been playingthe Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka, but instead would have beenpl

thumb

Sherfane Rutherford wins four awards in one night including 1/2 acre land in USA

Caribbean batter SherfaneRutherford performed brilliantly in the recently-concluded Global T20 Canadaincluding the final. In the final, he played an unbeaten innings of 38 runs off

thumb

How was Litton Das' performance in Global T20 Canada?

Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das gota chance to play only a match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. Litton’sdesire to play in a franchise league for a whole season after

thumb

Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season 3 title with thrilling last-ball win

The TD Cricket Arena in Bramptonwas packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers were anointed champions of theseason three of Global T20 Canada, following a sensation last ball victor

thumb

Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Final Match, GT T20 Canada, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers meet in the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2023 Finals on Sunday 6th August. This game is being played at the CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario.After pla

thumb

Abbas Afridi takes first hat-trick and fifer in GT20 Canada 2023

Pakistan's pacer Abbas Afridi caused chaos during Saturday's game between the Vancouver Knights and the Montreal Tigers in the GT20 Canada in Brampton.Pakistan-Montreal Tigers pace

thumb

Montreal Tigers secure thrilling win, set to clash with Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada final

Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canadasaw the Montreal Tigers defeat the Vancouver Knights to secure a covetedposition in the finals. Their efforts with the ball were led by Abbas Afridi

thumb

Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Qualifier 2 GT T20 Canada, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers meet in Qualifier 2 of the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2023 on Saturday, August 5. This game is being played at the CAA Center in Brampton, O

thumb

Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights

The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.

thumb

Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Eliminator GT T20 Canada, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers will face off in the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2023 Eliminator on Friday, August 4 . This game is being played at the CAA Center in Brampton,

