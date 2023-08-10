Global T20 Canada News
Australia pacer Spencer Johnson creates history in debut in The Hundred
Out of 20 balls, 19 balls were dot,3 wickets were taken conceding only 1 run. Such incredible bowling has beenseen in this year's The Hundred. Australian pacer Spencer Johnson has
Litton Das chooses his World XI
Bangladesh batter Litton Das hasreturned home after playing Global T20 Canada. He has also become the brandambassador of an organization today (August 10). Faced with the media the
I had told him to participate in the LPL: Babar Azam's father
Had there not been any advicefrom his father, the Pakistani captain Babar Azam would not have been playingthe Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka, but instead would have beenpl
Sherfane Rutherford wins four awards in one night including 1/2 acre land in USA
Caribbean batter SherfaneRutherford performed brilliantly in the recently-concluded Global T20 Canadaincluding the final. In the final, he played an unbeaten innings of 38 runs off
How was Litton Das' performance in Global T20 Canada?
Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das gota chance to play only a match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. Litton’sdesire to play in a franchise league for a whole season after
Montreal Tigers clinch GT20 Canada season 3 title with thrilling last-ball win
The TD Cricket Arena in Bramptonwas packed to the rafters as Montreal Tigers were anointed champions of theseason three of Global T20 Canada, following a sensation last ball victor
Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers Final Match, GT T20 Canada, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers meet in the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2023 Finals on Sunday 6th August. This game is being played at the CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario.After pla
Abbas Afridi takes first hat-trick and fifer in GT20 Canada 2023
Pakistan's pacer Abbas Afridi caused chaos during Saturday's game between the Vancouver Knights and the Montreal Tigers in the GT20 Canada in Brampton.Pakistan-Montreal Tigers pace
Montreal Tigers secure thrilling win, set to clash with Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada final
Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canadasaw the Montreal Tigers defeat the Vancouver Knights to secure a covetedposition in the finals. Their efforts with the ball were led by Abbas Afridi
Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Qualifier 2 GT T20 Canada, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers meet in Qualifier 2 of the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2023 on Saturday, August 5. This game is being played at the CAA Center in Brampton, O
Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights
The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.
Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers Eliminator GT T20 Canada, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Brampton Wolves and Montreal Tigers will face off in the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2023 Eliminator on Friday, August 4 . This game is being played at the CAA Center in Brampton,