Gemcon Khulna News
Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Our best XI

Six men from the two finalists - Gemcon Khulna and Gazi Group Chattogram have made up our team of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Winning skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is the captain of o

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Awards list

The inaugural edition of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 has concluded with Gemcon Khulna defeating Gazi Group Chattogram in a close final on Friday.Each member of the winning side Khulna

Riyad takes Khulna to Bangabandhu T20 Cup title

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad's blistering knock has given Gemcon Khulna the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 title with a 5-run win over Gazi Group Chattogram in the final at Mirpur.Mahmudull

Chattogram send Khulna to bat in final

The final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 is underway at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Gazi Group Chattogram have opted to bowl first against Gemcon Khulna in the ulti

'Shakib's absence a chance for everyone to perform'

Gemcon Khulna will lock horns against Gazi Group Chattogram in the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 without their A-grade pick Shakib Al Hasan.Shakib, who played nine matches in t

We deserve the final: Mithun

Gazi Group Chattogram have advanced to the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with an easy win over Beximco Dhaka. Although Chattogram were not considered as favorites, Mohammad Mithun's

BCB announces huge rewards for Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been very careful from the very beginning of coronavirus pandemic. The game was stopped for a long time. But as the international cricket started

Return is not easy, format is also not ideal: Mashrafe

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was away from cricket for more than 8 months. When he’s about to return, the old friend of Mashrafe, injury hit him again. But as alw

Shakib to miss T20 Cup Final

Gemcon Khulna's Shakib Al Hasan has left the bio-bubble to fly to United States, meaning he will miss the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020. It has been learnt that Shakib's father

Jahurul, Mashrafe storm Khulna into finals

Gemcon Khulna have thumped Gazi Group Chattogram by 47 runs in Qualifier 1 at Mirpur to book a place in the Final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Chattogram failed to cope up with the

Play-off fixtures of Bangabandhu T20 Cup finalized

After the league stage matches, the play-off fixtures of Bangabandhu T20 Cup have been finalized. To ge the fixtures, everyone has to wait till the last match of the group stage.Ga

Nayeem ruled out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup

After long coronavirus break, cricket has finally returned to Bangladesh with Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. But the players are suffering from injury one after another during thi

