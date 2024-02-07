Faheem Ashraf News
Khulna Tigers not worried about Pakistan players leaving from BPL
Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf,and Mohammad Wasim- all 3 are playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) forKhulna Tigers. Keeping the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead, they have to go
Faheem Ashraf’s Wedding dates announce in November
Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is expected to tie the knot later this month on November 25.According to sources, Faheem's mehendi will take place on November 23, followed by th
Hasan Ali replaces injured Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce their World Cup squad
Pakistan announced their squad for the upcoming World Cup in India which commences from October, 5. Hasan Ali replaced injured Naseem Shah, while leg spinner Usama Mir got a call f
Khulna Tigers sign Dhananjaya de Silva, Faheem Ashraf for BPL 2024
Almost all of the teams in theBangladesh Premier League (BPL) are getting ready for the next season. KhulnaTigers has also begun putting together a team. They have signed Dhananjay
Pakistan announce playing XI for must-win Sri Lanka clash, make 5 changes
Pakistan has released theirstarting XI for Thursday's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four do-or-die match against SriLanka in Colombo. There are assumptions that the massive loss to India has
Live: Bangladesh bat first, Litton comes in for Shanto
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the firstmatch of the Super Four stage in the Asia Cup against Pakistan in Lahore on Wednesday(September 6). Bangladesh hav
Pakistan announce playing XI for Bangladesh match
Bangladesh and Pakistan will meetin their first match on Wednesday (September 6) in the Super Four stage of theAsia Cup. Pakistan has announced the XI the night before this match.
Pakistan announce squad for Afghanistan ODIs and Asia Cup
The busy schedule of the ODIedition is knocking at the doors of the cricket teams and Pakistan’s scheduleis going to start with the ODI series against Afghanistan Then there is Asi
Babar Azam & Co. to perform Hajj this year
Several cricketers, including Pakistani captain Babar Azam, will perform the Hajj this year, sources announced on Monday.According to a report by a local media outlet, Pakistani ca
Iftikhar heroic goes in vain as New Zealand win a last over thriller
New Zealand won the 3rd match by 4 runs with the help of Tom Latham (64 off 49), James Neesham (38-3) and Adam Milne (37-2) on Tuesday 18th April at the Gaddafi stadium. New Zealan
Joe Root joins elite club of Jacques Kallis and Steve Waugh
England have already won thethree-match Test series against Pakistan with one match in hand. They beatPakistan by 26 runs in Multan on Monday. England cricketer Joe Root achievedan
Naseem Shah in doubt for Multan Test against England
Pakistan have been hit with anotherpace bowler’s injury concern as Naseem Shah’s participation in the second Test againstEngland in Multan is in doubt due to an ongoing shoulder ni