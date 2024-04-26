Faf du Plessis News
We've been close for a while but you need to win matches to get confidence in the group: du Plessis
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis spoke after a convincing victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Faf said, "I forgot I had to speak at the presentation. Every game I
Du Plessis and Sam Curran fined for slow over rate and breaching code of conduct respectively
Royal Challengers Bangaluru captain Faf Du Plessis was fined for maintaining slow over rate. While Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran was penalised 50 per cent of his match
Exploring the Possibilities: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure a Spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs?"
In a nail-biting encounter at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Pr
Virat and myself in that space thought the ball was higher than his waist: du Plessis
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis spoke after a very close defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB fell 1 run short in the pursuit of 223.Photo credit: BCCId
It's crazy the amount of runs scored today: Du Plessis
RCB captain Faf du Plessis spoke after the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where boundaries were flowing everywhere. RCB were defeated by SRH by 25 runs.du Plessis said, "Prope
Maxwell takes "mental and physical break" after a tough start to the IPL
Glenn Maxwell has elected to take a break from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to refresh himself physically and mentally after imploring Royal Challengers Bengaluru management pic
"It's a tough pill to swallow"- Faf Du Plessis after the defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season on Thursday (11th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at
Bumrah, Suryakumar fire as Mumbai Indians thrash RCB
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at the Wankhede and then Suryakumar Yadav's swashbu
Virat Kohli shatters records in the match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL
Virat Kohli has become the first batter in the history of IPL to have scored 7500+ runs in the most lucrative T20 league around the globe. He also has the most number of centuries
IPL 2024 : Fans troll RCB Virat Kohli for his inning Against KKR
After playing crucial innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), In Indian Premier league (IPL) Against Kolkata Knight Riders, the former RCB captain, Virat Kohli, is facing ma
Virat Kohli requests not to call him 'King' at RCB's jersey unveiling programme
Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) legendary batter Virat Kohli recently opened up that he doesn’t like being called 'King' and urged his fans not to call him 'King' in the Jersey u
The secret always lies in the national players being available: du Plessis supports SA20
Veteran cricketer Faf du Plessis,who will manage Joburg Super Kings for the second season of the SA20, feelsthat the success of a Twenty20 league is dependent on a significant numb