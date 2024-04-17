Eoin Morgan News
Morgan suggests Rajasthan to focus on longevity of the performance
Former England captain EoinMorgan has advised Rajasthan Royals (RR) to concentrate on their performance'sdurability after they nearly qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs.The Rajast
Eoin Morgan compares Arshdeep Singh with Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Former England captain EoinMorgan lauded Arshdeep Singh following his four-wicket haul against SRH in anIPL 2024 match for PBKS. Morgan stated that Arshdeep is comparable to swingm
Eoin Morgan becomes new PCA president
England's World Cup-winningcaptain Eoin Morgan has now been appointed as the president of the ProfessionalCricketers' Association (PCA). Morgan will replace current president Charl
England should not hurry Jofra Archer in the World Cup, says Eoin Morgan
As Jofra Archer continues hisrehabilitation from an elbow stress fracture, Eoin Morgan deems it absurd toassume that England could airlift him into a World Cup match if they werede
Rohit Sharma will be Player of Tournament in ICC World Cup 2023, says Eoin Morgan
Former England captain Eoin Morgan has made some predictions for the ICC World Cup 2023. Eoin Morgan believes Rohit Sharma will win the Player of the Tournament award at the ICC Wo
We don’t feel any pressure as defending champions: Buttler
Jos Buttler has denied thatEngland's status as defending winners of the ICC Cricket World Cup puts anyadditional pressure on them in India.Four years ago, under EoinMorgan's leader
Having Hardik Pandya fit, Eoin Morgan Praises India All-Rounder ahead of ODI World Cup
Talking about the Cricket World Cup, which will be played in India from October 5, former England captain Eoin Morgan said that the fit Hardik Pandya makes Team India a strong cont
Team India will be favourites for upcoming World Cup, Eoin Morgan
Former England captain Eoin Morgan has given his take on the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, picking out the tournament favorites and teams to watch out for. Four years ago, England w
Legendary Irfan Pathan opens up about mentoring young players at Zim Afro T10
One of the legends of Indiancricket, Irfan Pathan has been in good form during the ongoing inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10. Turning out for the HarareHurricanes
Harare Hurricanes register first win in Zim Afro T10
The HarareHurricanes finally got off the mark in the inaugural edition of the Zim CyberCity Zim Afro T10, as they swatted away the challenge of the Durban Qalandarson Sunday, at th
Eoin Morgan, Tymal Mills confirm to play Zim Afro T10 League
English cricketers Eoin Morgan and Tymal Mills will play in the Zim Afro T20 League, Zimbabwe's top domestic league.Eoin Morgan and Tymal Mills signed up for the first edition of t
Eoin Morgan announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Morgan retired from international duty in June 2022 and has now retired from all forms of cricket. "I loved every moment," said the former England captain.Eoin Morgan, who led the