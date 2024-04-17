
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Eoin Morgan News
thumb

Morgan suggests Rajasthan to focus on longevity of the performance

Former England captain EoinMorgan has advised Rajasthan Royals (RR) to concentrate on their performance'sdurability after they nearly qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs.The Rajast

thumb

Eoin Morgan compares Arshdeep Singh with Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former England captain EoinMorgan lauded Arshdeep Singh following his four-wicket haul against SRH in anIPL 2024 match for PBKS. Morgan stated that Arshdeep is comparable to swingm

thumb

Eoin Morgan becomes new PCA president

England's World Cup-winningcaptain Eoin Morgan has now been appointed as the president of the ProfessionalCricketers' Association (PCA). Morgan will replace current president Charl

thumb

England should not hurry Jofra Archer in the World Cup, says Eoin Morgan

As Jofra Archer continues hisrehabilitation from an elbow stress fracture, Eoin Morgan deems it absurd toassume that England could airlift him into a World Cup match if they werede

thumb

Rohit Sharma will be Player of Tournament in ICC World Cup 2023, says Eoin Morgan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has made some predictions for the ICC World Cup 2023. Eoin Morgan believes Rohit Sharma will win the Player of the Tournament award at the ICC Wo

thumb

We don’t feel any pressure as defending champions: Buttler

Jos Buttler has denied thatEngland's status as defending winners of the ICC Cricket World Cup puts anyadditional pressure on them in India.Four years ago, under EoinMorgan's leader

thumb

Having Hardik Pandya fit, Eoin Morgan Praises India All-Rounder ahead of ODI World Cup

Talking about the Cricket World Cup, which will be played in India from October 5, former England captain Eoin Morgan said that the fit Hardik Pandya makes Team India a strong cont

thumb

Team India will be favourites for upcoming World Cup, Eoin Morgan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has given his take on the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, picking out the tournament favorites and teams to watch out for. Four years ago, England w

thumb

Legendary Irfan Pathan opens up about mentoring young players at Zim Afro T10

One of the legends of Indiancricket, Irfan Pathan has been in good form during the ongoing inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10. Turning out for the HarareHurricanes

thumb

Harare Hurricanes register first win in Zim Afro T10

The HarareHurricanes finally got off the mark in the inaugural edition of the Zim CyberCity Zim Afro T10, as they swatted away the challenge of the Durban Qalandarson Sunday, at th

thumb

Eoin Morgan, Tymal Mills confirm to play Zim Afro T10 League

English cricketers Eoin Morgan and Tymal Mills will play in the Zim Afro T20 League, Zimbabwe's top domestic league.Eoin Morgan and Tymal Mills signed up for the first edition of t

thumb

Eoin Morgan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Morgan retired from international duty in June 2022 and has now retired from all forms of cricket. "I loved every moment," said the former England captain.Eoin Morgan, who led the

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.