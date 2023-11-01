England pacer News
David Willey announces Retirement from International Cricket after World Cup
England seamer David Willey will retire from international cricket at the end of the World Cup, unhappy at missing out on a central contract.England fast bowler David Willey announ
Reece Topley ruled out of ICC ODI World Cup 2023
The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed that Reece Topley has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India. Topley suffered a fracture in his le
Stuart Broad picks his favourite team for ODI World Cup 2023
Former pacer Stuart Broad believes India will be favorites for this year's World Cup while England will struggle to retain the title due to the difficult draw and schedule. India a
Mark Wood is likely to miss at least three Tests in India due to ILT20 Contract
England pacer Mark Wood is doubtful for the first three games of the five-game Test series against India in January-February 2024.As the reports, England speedster Mark Wood is at
Jofra Archer is unlikely to be part of England's World Cup squad
Jofra Archer missed out on being included in England's World Cup squad because he didn't have time to demonstrate his fitness and will only fly to India as a substitute unless "som
Shaheen Afridi is one of my favorite bowlers in the world: Stuart Broad
Former England pacer legend Stuart Broad has expressed admiration for Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, calling him one of his favorite bowlers in the world.Recently retired Eng
Pakistan cricketers congratulate Stuart Broad on his remarkable Test career
Renowned England pacer Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from Test cricket following the final of the five-match Ashes series against Australia at the Kia Oval.Cricketers,
After international retirement Stuart Broad will take up this profession
According to reports, England pacer Stuart Broad has landed his next job after retiring from international cricket of all formats. The veteran pacer confirmed the fifth and final T
Anderson would still be England's playing eleven, Nasser Hussain defends Pacer
Former England cricket team captain Nasser Hussain has supported veteran quickpacer player James Anderson despite the criticism, saying the 40-year-old would still make the team's
Stuart Broad becomes second pacer to take 600 Test wickets
England's Stuart Broad became just the fifth bowler to hit 600 Test wickets when he sacked Australia's Travis Head in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.Veteran Eng
James Anderson provides key injury update ahead of Ashes
England's James Anderson said he expects to return from his groin injury in "a couple of weeks" but the experienced fast bowler is not aiming for a comeback for the one-off Test ag
James Anderson suffers a groin injury ahead of Ashes
James Anderson suffered a "slight strain in his right groin" just a month before the Ashes started, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced late on Sunday.We're less than fiv