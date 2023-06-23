England Cricket News
Rehan Ahmed included in the Ashes squad for England
Rehan Ahmed, the young 18 years old legspinner has been included in the squad for England in the Ashes. The spinner of Leicestershire has been added to the squad as a cover for Moe
Andrew Strauss resigns from ECB roles as strategic adviser
Sir Andrew Strauss will step down as strategic adviser to the England and Wales Cricket Board and as chairman of the Performance Cricket Committee in May.The ECB has announced that
Malan masterclass proves to be too good for Bangladesh as England lead the series by 1-0
England win the first ODI against Bangladesh by 3 wickets and they take the lead of 1-0. Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss earlier the day and elected to bat first. But t
Brook's sublime ton leads England on top against the Kiwis
On a green top wicket at Basin Reserve skipper Tim Southee won the toss and didn't think twice to bowl first to exploit the pitch. Matt Henry started to wreak havoc to the England'
Hapless New Zealand infront of Broad's stunning spell
England's enormous efforts in both innings settled New Zealand a target of 394, which means New Zealand need to make a world record to chase the total. The chase was always been st
Jos Buttler appointed new captain for England
England has appointed wicketkeeper Jos Buttler as the successor of Eoin Morgan as the new white ball captain. Buttler's first assignment as a full time captain will be the T20I ser
Eoin Morgan says goodbye to International Cricket
Eoin Morgan, the captain of England in the white ball format, has announced his retirement from International Cricket. Morgan is stepping down being the leading run scorer and most
Michael Vaughan slams Lord's cricket ground for high price of tickets
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has launched a scathing attack on the Lord's cricket ground for high price of tickets. The ticket prices are so high that plenty of tickets w
Stokes named England's new Test captain
Star allrounder Ben Stokes has been named England's new captain of red-ball cricket following former skipperJoe Root's resignation earlier this month. Previously back in 2017, he w
England taking Bangladesh game as challenge
England will take on Bangladesh in their second game on Wednesday (October 26) at ICC World Twenty/20. Three Lions are expecting competitive cricket from Tigers in this contest.Eng
Big blow for Pakistan Cricket as England withdraw from Pakistan tour
Recently, New Zealand Cricket made a sudden decision to withdraw from their white-ball series against Pakistan. New Zealand took this decision at the last minute on Friday owing to
Root takes a swipe at Vaughan over 'Ashes win' remark
England's Test captain Joe Root has been in incredible form with the bat of late. He is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Test series against India. Root has aggregated as many