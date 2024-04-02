ECB News
BCCI, CA and ECB are actively in talk to revive Champions League T20
The Champions League T20 is to make a comeback nearly after a decade. The top three giant boards of the game - BCCI, CA and ECB are actively in talk of revival of the CLT20, which
Harry Brook withdraws from India series
England young batter Harry Brookhas pulled himself out of the India tour team. Brook decided not to play forpersonal reasons. As a result of which Brook is not playing in the upcom
Jofra Archer surprises ECB with shock comeback for Barbados school team
England pacer Jofra Archer iscurrently unable to play international cricket due to injury. Even he’s notnamed in the IPL 2024 auction list. But Archer is playing school cricket for
ECB announce central contracts for England Women for 2023-24 cycle
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently updated its central contract list for the 2023-24 season, adding two promising talents to the squad.The England and Wales Cricket
Danish Kaneria urges on Narendra Modi and BCCI to help him Lifting Lifetime Ban Imposed By ECB
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for support.Former Pakistan spi
18 English players sign multi-year contracts with ECB
For the first time ever, the England and Wales Cricket Board has awarded multi-year central contracts to its cricketers amid the ever-increasing popularity of franchise cricket aro
England to play 6 Test matches in 2024
The Sri Lankan cricket team willplay three Test matches in England in 2024, according to the sources in the ECB(England and Wales Cricket Board), and was also confirmed by one of t
Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain charged under the ECB Anti-Corruption Code
On behalf of the Emirates CricketBoard (ECB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has filed charges againsteight players and officials for various violations of the ECB Anti-Co
Joe Root included in England squad for first Ireland ODI
Joe Root was not in the 13-man Englandsquad announced for the three-match ODI series against Ireland. None of the 15members of the World Cup squad were included in the Ireland seri
Middlesex fined £50,000 and docked points by ECB
Due to a violation of financialregulations, English county club Middlesex has been fined £50,000 and given suspendedpoint deductions. Credit: Philip Brown/Ge
ECB announces equal match fee for Men's and Women's cricketers
After a successful Ashes women's multi-format series that saw record-breaking stadium attendances, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced an increase in match fees for
Ben Stokes returns as England name ODI and T20I squad for New Zealand series
Star all-rounder Ben Stokes makeshis comeback in the ODI format as England name 15-member squad for New ZealandODIs and T20Is at home in the next month.Stokes reverses his decision