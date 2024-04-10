
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Ebadot Hossain News
thumb

Ebadot ruled out of T20 World Cup 2024

Ebadat Hossain is ruled out from T20 World Cup. He returned to the field a few days ago. However, Ebadot is not returning to play matches easily. Now it is confirmed that he will n

thumb

Ebadot wants to return in international cricket before T20 World Cup

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain hasbeen out of the field for a long time due to a knee injury. He could not playin the ODI World Cup. It is taking more time to return to the field

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan will miss Ebadot Hossain badly in World Cup

Bangladesh captain Shakib AlHasan says that only pacer Ebadot Hossain is the missing piece in his World Cupsquad, except that he’s happy with all the 15 players and he thinks there

thumb

I am strong mentally: Tanzim Hasan Sakib before leaving country for playing his first World Cup

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib made hisdebut in international cricket in the Asia Cup this month, meanwhile he also gota place in the World Cup squad. Ebadot Hossain's injury openedthe d

thumb

BPL 2024 Players' Draft: Local players list with base price

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) 2024players’ draft will be held on Sunday (September 24). MushfiqurRahim of 'A' category will get the maximum remuneration of BDT 80 lakh in thed

thumb

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain likely to miss ODI World Cup

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossainis likely to miss the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup after sustaining an injuryjust before the Asia Cup. Ebadot will undergo knee surgery atthe Cromwell

thumb

Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup, Anamul Haque Bijoy named as replacement

Bangladesh star batter Litton Das,who was unable to travel to Sri Lanka with the Asia Cup squad due to a viralinfection, has been ruled out of the tournament because he has not ful

thumb

Ebadot Hossain ruled out of Asia Cup, uncapped Tanzim Hasan Sakib named as replacement

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain hasbeen ruled out of the Asia Cup. Under-19 World Cup-winning pacer Tanzim HasanSakib has been called up to replace him in the Bangladesh team.The 2

thumb

Ebadot Hossain likely to miss Asia Cup

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossainis likely to miss the upcoming Asia Cup. This pacer is mainly suffering from a kneeinjury.This injury of Ebadot is old andit again appeared in practi

thumb

Taskin Ahmed along with other pacers wants to do well in ODI World Cup

The ICC ODI World Cup trophy touris underway worldwide. The trophy has also come to Bangladesh as part of thattrophy tour. The trophy was placed for the cricketers, board officials

thumb

Live: Afghanistan bat first, Bangladesh make 3 changes

Afghanistan have won the toss andelected to bat first in the final ODI of the three-match series against Bangladeshin Chattogram. Afghanistan have already won the series by 2-0, ma

thumb

Ebadot Hossain ruled out of rest of Afghanistan series

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain hasbeen ruled out of the rest of the Afghanistan series. The pacer injured hisknee in the second ODI of the series on Saturday (July 8). As a result

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.