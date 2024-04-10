Ebadot Hossain News
Ebadot ruled out of T20 World Cup 2024
Ebadat Hossain is ruled out from T20 World Cup. He returned to the field a few days ago. However, Ebadot is not returning to play matches easily. Now it is confirmed that he will n
Ebadot wants to return in international cricket before T20 World Cup
Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain hasbeen out of the field for a long time due to a knee injury. He could not playin the ODI World Cup. It is taking more time to return to the field
Shakib Al Hasan will miss Ebadot Hossain badly in World Cup
Bangladesh captain Shakib AlHasan says that only pacer Ebadot Hossain is the missing piece in his World Cupsquad, except that he’s happy with all the 15 players and he thinks there
I am strong mentally: Tanzim Hasan Sakib before leaving country for playing his first World Cup
Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib made hisdebut in international cricket in the Asia Cup this month, meanwhile he also gota place in the World Cup squad. Ebadot Hossain's injury openedthe d
BPL 2024 Players' Draft: Local players list with base price
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) 2024players’ draft will be held on Sunday (September 24). MushfiqurRahim of 'A' category will get the maximum remuneration of BDT 80 lakh in thed
Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain likely to miss ODI World Cup
Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossainis likely to miss the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup after sustaining an injuryjust before the Asia Cup. Ebadot will undergo knee surgery atthe Cromwell
Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup, Anamul Haque Bijoy named as replacement
Bangladesh star batter Litton Das,who was unable to travel to Sri Lanka with the Asia Cup squad due to a viralinfection, has been ruled out of the tournament because he has not ful
Ebadot Hossain ruled out of Asia Cup, uncapped Tanzim Hasan Sakib named as replacement
Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain hasbeen ruled out of the Asia Cup. Under-19 World Cup-winning pacer Tanzim HasanSakib has been called up to replace him in the Bangladesh team.The 2
Ebadot Hossain likely to miss Asia Cup
Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossainis likely to miss the upcoming Asia Cup. This pacer is mainly suffering from a kneeinjury.This injury of Ebadot is old andit again appeared in practi
Taskin Ahmed along with other pacers wants to do well in ODI World Cup
The ICC ODI World Cup trophy touris underway worldwide. The trophy has also come to Bangladesh as part of thattrophy tour. The trophy was placed for the cricketers, board officials
Live: Afghanistan bat first, Bangladesh make 3 changes
Afghanistan have won the toss andelected to bat first in the final ODI of the three-match series against Bangladeshin Chattogram. Afghanistan have already won the series by 2-0, ma
Ebadot Hossain ruled out of rest of Afghanistan series
Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain hasbeen ruled out of the rest of the Afghanistan series. The pacer injured hisknee in the second ODI of the series on Saturday (July 8). As a result