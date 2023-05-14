DPL 2023 News
I always like to be in the present: Afif not interested to talk about national team return
Abahani Limited won the DhakaPremier League (DPL) for the 22nd time. Afif Hossain was seen in the role of a finisherin the unofficial final against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club yest
We will try to give our 100 percent effort on the field: Mosaddek before 'unofficial' DPL final
This year’s edition of the DhakaPremier League (DPL) is near the end. The current champions Sheikh JamalDhanmondi Club and Abahani Limited are going to meet in the unofficial final
Prantik Nawroz Nabil creates example of 'sportsmanship' in DPL
Prantik Nawroz Nabil is floatingin the sea of appreciation by showing a unique example of sportsmanship. In thematch between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club
The schedule for the remainder of DPL released
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has released the schedule for the remaining part of the ongoing Dhaka PremierDivision Cricket League (DPL). The 7th round will start from April 4. The
Changes in DPL schedule due to adverse weather
The weather conditions across thecountry are not very good. As a result, moderate to heavy rainfall is occurringin different parts of the country. And due to such bad weather, ther
DPL set to resume in May
50-over competition Dhaka Premier League (DPL) will be back on field this year.Last year coronavirus pandemic forced DPL to be called off after one round of matches. The fate of th