"There's no rivalry. It's just a match between two nations" - Dhananjaya De Silva
Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha
Sri Lanka pile mountain as Bangladesh reply strongly with the bat
Sri Lanka have outbatted Bangladesh in the day 2 of Chattogram test. Their batters kept their domination going on ruthlessly and have posted 531 runs before Bangladesh lost one wic
Sri Lanka batters dominate the day as they push Bangladesh to the verge in Chattogram
As like the Sylhet test, Sri Lanka have dominated the day 1 in Chattogram as well as they amassed 314 runs losing only 4 wickets. Shakib's inclusion didn’t change the fate of Bangl
'If they are strong we will be strong, if they are quiet we will be quiet' says de Silva
Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match is now very heated up. After Nagin Dance, the timed out debate and the fight between the two teams means that now it is a match full of excitement, thril
Sri Lankan captain jumps a big in the latest ICC men's test batting ranking
Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya De Silva has jumped massive in the latest ICC men's Test batting rankings. He was rewarded for his twin centuries against Bangladesh in Sylhet in the
Dhananjaya enjoying the captaincy very much
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 328 runs to kick off the two match test series on Monday (25th March) at Sylhet international Cricket stadium, Sylhet. Twin centuries from Dhananjaya D
Sri Lanka pile runs as Bangladesh lose 5 chasing 511
Sri Lanka have batted, batted and outbatted Bangladesh. They have posted a mammoth 510 runs on the board. Kamindu Mendis' marathon 164 off 237 balls and Dhananjaya De Silva's 109 t
Dhananjaya - Kamindu stitch partnership to shatter previous records
Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis has become the first batter in the history of test Cricket to smack twin centuries at number 7 or below. There have been several records have been
Sri Lanka all out for 418, Bangladesh need a mammoth 511 runs to win the Sylhet test
The plan to bat longer comes true for Kamindu - Dhananjaya
Sri Lanka are 248 runs ahead of Bangladesh after day 1 in Sylhet test. Sri Lanka have posted 280 runs after being inserted to batting first. In reply, Bangladesh lost 3 wickets to
Kamindu Mendis thinks Sri Lanka is ahead after day one in Sylhet test
Sri Lanka to aim for series win says Dhananjaya
If you look at the past statistics, Sri Lanka is ahead of Bangladesh. However, recent performances suggest that any team can lose against Bangladesh at home, be it Test ODIs or T20