Sri Lanka drop Dasun Shanaka for Afghanistan ODIs
Sri Lanka have announced a16-member squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan. Former captain DasunShanaka did not have a place in the team. Also missing from the squad are Nuwa
Shanaka, Nawaz star in Khulna's win against Rangpur
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) Sylhet phase game started with the match between the Rangpur Riders and theKhulna Tigers. Khulna Tigers beat Rangpur Riders by 28 runs in the 9th
Sri Lanka name ODI squad for Zimbabwe series
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announcedthe 17-man squad for the home ODI series against Zimbabwe led by new captainKusal Mendis. Wanindu Hasaranga has returned to the team after recoveri
Kusal Mendis replaces Dasun Shanaka as ODI captain, Hasaranga named T20 captain
Dasun Shanaka's tenure as thewhite-ball captain of Sri Lanka has concluded with the appointment of KusalMendis and Wanindu Hasaranga to lead the ODI and T20I teams, respectively, b
Jordan Cox’s scintillating unbeaten 90 helps Bangla Tigers leap over Deccan Gladiators
KentCounty team wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox stole the thunder by scoring ascintillating unbeaten 90 and guiding Bangla Tigers to an impressive 20 runswin over Deccan Gladiators
Mathews, Chameera to join Sri Lanka's World Cup squad
Angelo Mathews, a veteranall-rounder, and Dushmantha Chameera, a pacer, will both join Sri Lanka's WorldCup team in Lucknow on Friday as traveling reserves, according to anannounce
Live: Sri Lanka bat first against Australia in Lucknow
Sri Lanka have won the toss andelected to bat first against Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup on Monday(October 16) in Lucknow.Kusal Mendis will act as thecaptain for the rest of
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka ruled out of ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka isinjured and is ruled out of the ICC ODI World Cup. This is a significantsetback for Sri Lanka. Chamika Karunaratne has been named as a substitute
Dasun Shanaka ruled out of world cup match against Australia, Reports
Sri Lanka suffered a major blow on Saturday when captain Dasun Shanaka and seamer Matheesha Pathirana were ruled out of their third match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 ag
We should have finished a bit stronger than this: Dasun Shanaka
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka was not a happy man after the team surrendered at the hands of the Pakistan national cricket team in the eighth game of the ongoing edition of the
Shanaka: As a group, we are looking forward to the World Cup
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is looking forward to the World Cup. Despite of being pegged down by a few injury cases, Shanaka still believes that their side will be able to make
Hasaranga, Chameera miss out Sri Lanka's World Cup squad
Sri Lanka have announced thesquad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on Tuesday (September 26). The bignews is the exclusion of Wanindu Hasaranga as well as Dushmantha Chameera due