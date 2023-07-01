
Brandon McMullen News
thumb

Brandon McMullen's inspiring spell knocks out Windies from World Cup

Scotland depicted an upset against Windies and knocked them almost out from the World Cup. Scotland won the match against Windies by 7 wickets on Saturday (1st July) at Harare Spor

thumb

Brandon McMullen's majestic hundred helps Scotland reach super six round

Scotland got a massive victory over Oman to reach the super six from group A along with the powerhouse Sri Lanka and Oman. They had beaten Oman by a big margin of 76 runs on Sunday

