BPL 2024 News
Mushfiqur keeps faith in Soumya
Soumya Sarkar is a cricketer whobrings a lot of potential in the country's cricket. However, how much he hasbeen able to leave an impression of his potential or ability on theinter
Jaker Ali replaces injured Aliss Islam for upcoming Sri Lanka T20I series
Comilla Victorians wicket keeper batter Jaker Ali Anik replaced injured Aliss Islam for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, starts from 4th March, Sylhet. Aliss Islam was r
"A team was laughing when we took Taijul in the draft"
Taijul Islam can be called thehidden hero of the country's cricket. Despite bringing success to Bangladeshregularly in Test cricket, the discussion is much less than other crickete
Tamim doesn't play to answer any critic
Tamim Iqbal's team Fortune Barishaltook home the BPL trophy. Barishal won the title by crushing Comilla Victoriansin the final. As a result of this great victory, Barishal became t
Tamim delighted with Shoriful and Hridoy's performances of BPL 2024
The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. Fortune Barishal have beaten Co
I think Saifuddin's inclusion was very important for us: Tamim
Fortune Barishal have become thechampion in this season of BPL. Barishal have been crowned the best afterdefeating four-time champions Comilla Victorians in the mega final. This is
A lot of things have to be right for me to come back: Tamim
A big question mark hangs overTamim Iqbal's international career. A lot has happened since announcing hissudden retirement last year. Tamim did not play in the ODI World Cup when h
I hope more players will come and feature in the BPL - says man of the final, Kyle Mayers
Kyle Mayers all round brilliance helped Fortune Barishal win their maiden BPL title by thumping the defending champions Comilla Victorians by 6 wickets. Kyle Mayers said he wishes
I would like to dedicate this trophy to them(Mushfiqur & Mahmudullah) says Tamim
Fortune Barishal have won the BPL for the first time in the history of this tournament. The skipper Tamim Iqbal wanted to dedicate the trophy to two of the most senior players of t
Tamim Iqbal wins the player of the tournament for his unreal consistency throughout the BPL 2024
Fortune Barishal have created history by beating the defending champions Comilla Victorians by 6 wickets to win their maiden BPL title on Friday (1st March). With the final match,
Bayern Munich join BPL 2024 final excitement
The final frenzy of the tenthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has also touched the Germanfootball league Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. Before the start of the BPLfina
Why Litton couldn't attend BPL 2024 trophy photoshoot ceremony
The final of BPL will be played tomorrow.On the morning before the high-voltage match, a photo session with the trophywas done at Ahsan Manjil, a famous tourist spot in Dhaka. Both