Bangladesh vs India News
thumb

KL Rahul reveals conversation with Virat Kohli in Bangladesh match

Towards the end of the Bangladesh- India match, the team's need to win and Kohli's need to score a century werealmost the same. At such a time, Nasum Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud bowled

thumb

If one place of the Bangladesh team is fixed, the other gets worse: Ramiz Raja

Bangladesh cricket team continuesto disappoint fans in the World Cup. After defeating Afghanistan in the firstmatch, the Tigers lost badly in three consecutive matches. Naturally,

thumb

We should play and practice on good wickets: Shanto

Bangladesh have faced threeconsecutive defeats in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Bangladesh, who started thetournament by defeating the Afghans, lost three matches in a row. What are t

thumb

Tanzid Tamim wants to continue to good performance in World Cup

Bangladesh's losing streakcontinues in the World Cup. In the last match, the Tigers surrenderedhelplessly in front of India. India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets to win theirfourth c

thumb

Bangladesh had no intention to deprive Kohli of getting century

India needed 8 runs to win. Thesame also applied to Virat Kohli's century. Hasan Mahmud bowled a wide ball atthat time. There have been instances in the past of giving away winning

thumb

All of us in the squad have gone through such pressure - crowds coming in big numbers: Rohit

When competing in tournaments intheir own venue, the home team has a significant advantage due to the supportthey receive from their fans. This year's One-Day International World C

thumb

It was a dream start: Kohli talks about getting two free-hits in first two balls

Bangladesh also lost their fourthmatch in the World Cup. The Tigers were defeated by the host nation India by asignificant margin of seven wickets this time. When it comes to batti

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes third wicket-keeper to cross 1000-run mark in ODI World Cup

Bangladesh and India face eachother in the high-voltage match of the World Cup. Bangladesh won the toss andbatted first. Mushfiqur Rahim reached a new milestone in this match.Befor

thumb

Litton, Tanzid Tamim fifties before a late blitz from Mahmudullah take Bangladesh to 256

Bangladesh have managed to post 256 on the board. Despite a flying start from the openers the Bangladeshi middle and lower order couldn’t capitalize their chances to post mammoth o

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bat first, no Shakib in playing XI

India have won the toss andelected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup match at MaharashtraCricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (October 19).Banglad

thumb

Shakib knows how to deceive the batsman: Kohli

Bangladesh and India will playtheir fourth match today (Thursday) at the Maharashtra Cricket AssociationStadium in Pune. In the match, there will naturally be more interest in the

thumb

It will give me great pleasure, taking Kohli's wicket: Shakib ahead of India game

India, who started the World Cupas favorites at home, have won all three of their first matches. Bangladeshlost two of their first three matches. Even though the hosts are clearfav

