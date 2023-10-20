Bangladesh vs India News
KL Rahul reveals conversation with Virat Kohli in Bangladesh match
Towards the end of the Bangladesh- India match, the team's need to win and Kohli's need to score a century werealmost the same. At such a time, Nasum Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud bowled
If one place of the Bangladesh team is fixed, the other gets worse: Ramiz Raja
Bangladesh cricket team continuesto disappoint fans in the World Cup. After defeating Afghanistan in the firstmatch, the Tigers lost badly in three consecutive matches. Naturally,
We should play and practice on good wickets: Shanto
Bangladesh have faced threeconsecutive defeats in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Bangladesh, who started thetournament by defeating the Afghans, lost three matches in a row. What are t
Tanzid Tamim wants to continue to good performance in World Cup
Bangladesh's losing streakcontinues in the World Cup. In the last match, the Tigers surrenderedhelplessly in front of India. India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets to win theirfourth c
Bangladesh had no intention to deprive Kohli of getting century
India needed 8 runs to win. Thesame also applied to Virat Kohli's century. Hasan Mahmud bowled a wide ball atthat time. There have been instances in the past of giving away winning
All of us in the squad have gone through such pressure - crowds coming in big numbers: Rohit
When competing in tournaments intheir own venue, the home team has a significant advantage due to the supportthey receive from their fans. This year's One-Day International World C
It was a dream start: Kohli talks about getting two free-hits in first two balls
Bangladesh also lost their fourthmatch in the World Cup. The Tigers were defeated by the host nation India by asignificant margin of seven wickets this time. When it comes to batti
Mushfiqur Rahim becomes third wicket-keeper to cross 1000-run mark in ODI World Cup
Bangladesh and India face eachother in the high-voltage match of the World Cup. Bangladesh won the toss andbatted first. Mushfiqur Rahim reached a new milestone in this match.Befor
Litton, Tanzid Tamim fifties before a late blitz from Mahmudullah take Bangladesh to 256
Bangladesh have managed to post 256 on the board. Despite a flying start from the openers the Bangladeshi middle and lower order couldn’t capitalize their chances to post mammoth o
Live: Bangladesh bat first, no Shakib in playing XI
India have won the toss andelected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup match at MaharashtraCricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (October 19).Banglad
Shakib knows how to deceive the batsman: Kohli
Bangladesh and India will playtheir fourth match today (Thursday) at the Maharashtra Cricket AssociationStadium in Pune. In the match, there will naturally be more interest in the
It will give me great pleasure, taking Kohli's wicket: Shakib ahead of India game
India, who started the World Cupas favorites at home, have won all three of their first matches. Bangladeshlost two of their first three matches. Even though the hosts are clearfav