Bangladesh vs England News
I'm just hungry: Dawid Malan after his scintillating 140-run innings
England beat Bangladesh by a hugemargin of 137 runs in their second match. After losing by 9 wickets against NewZealand in the first match, the English turned around to win the mat
I don't think we made a mistake by bowling first: Hathurusingha backs Shakib's decision
Shakib Al Hasan has made winningthe toss a habit. But question raises about his decision against England in theWorld Cup. The wicket which seemed to be batting-friendly in England'
There's no point in giving an excuse: Taskin after 137-run defeat against England
Bangladesh faced defeat in theirsecond match in the World Cup. Bangladesh, who started the World Cup bydefeating Afghanistan, stumbled in the match against England. The Tigers lost
We have to be more accurate: Taskin vows for 'improvement' in bowling
Bangladesh faced defeat in theirsecond match of the World Cup. Bangladesh, who started the World Cup bydefeating Afghanistan, stumbled in the match against England. The Tigers lost
"If you judge someone with two innings, then Malan would not be playing this game as well"
Bangladesh faced a heavy defeatagainst England in their second match of the ODI World Cup. Opener Tanzid HasanTamim failed in Bangladesh’s both matches.Many were unhappy with thein
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate against England
Bangladesh made a great start inthe ODI World Cup beating Afghanistan in the first match. However, theysuccumbed to a huge defeat of 137 runs to England in the second match. Not on
Joe Root becomes England's all-time leading run-scorer in ODI World Cup
During the encounter betweenEngland and Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday, England batter Joe Root becamethe country's all-time leading run scorer in One-Day International World
We had a very good plan, but we couldn't execute it: Shakib after 137-run defeat
Bangladesh lost their secondmatch in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup. The Tigers could not put up much fightagainst England. They lost by a huge margin of 137 runs.England put up a h
Dawid Malan creates multiple records against Bangladesh
England batter Dawid Malan has seta new record by becoming the player with the most one-day internationalcenturies in the fewest innings played.Malan hit his 6th centuryagainst Ban
Malan masterclass before Reece Topley's 4 fer steamroll Bangladesh by 137 runs
England have steamrolled Bangladesh by 137 runs on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan's outstanding 140 aided by Root's majestic 82 helped England post an indomitable tota
Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Mahedi comes in for Mahmudullah
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the ICC ODI World Cup match against England on Tuesday(October 10) in Dharamsala.Bangladesh have made one changeto their si
To be honest they were 10 out of 10: Herath about Shakib and Miraz
Bangladesh spin coach RanganaHerath is happy with the spinners. The way Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy HasanMiraz bowled against the Afghans, Herath was impressed with them. Bangladesh