Bangladesh vs England News
thumb

I'm just hungry: Dawid Malan after his scintillating 140-run innings

England beat Bangladesh by a hugemargin of 137 runs in their second match. After losing by 9 wickets against NewZealand in the first match, the English turned around to win the mat

thumb

I don't think we made a mistake by bowling first: Hathurusingha backs Shakib's decision

Shakib Al Hasan has made winningthe toss a habit. But question raises about his decision against England in theWorld Cup. The wicket which seemed to be batting-friendly in England'

thumb

There's no point in giving an excuse: Taskin after 137-run defeat against England

Bangladesh faced defeat in theirsecond match in the World Cup. Bangladesh, who started the World Cup bydefeating Afghanistan, stumbled in the match against England. The Tigers lost

thumb

We have to be more accurate: Taskin vows for 'improvement' in bowling

Bangladesh faced defeat in theirsecond match of the World Cup. Bangladesh, who started the World Cup bydefeating Afghanistan, stumbled in the match against England. The Tigers lost

thumb

"If you judge someone with two innings, then Malan would not be playing this game as well"

Bangladesh faced a heavy defeatagainst England in their second match of the ODI World Cup. Opener Tanzid HasanTamim failed in Bangladesh’s both matches.Many were unhappy with thein

thumb

Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate against England

Bangladesh made a great start inthe ODI World Cup beating Afghanistan in the first match. However, theysuccumbed to a huge defeat of 137 runs to England in the second match. Not on

thumb

Joe Root becomes England's all-time leading run-scorer in ODI World Cup

During the encounter betweenEngland and Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday, England batter Joe Root becamethe country's all-time leading run scorer in One-Day International World

thumb

We had a very good plan, but we couldn't execute it: Shakib after 137-run defeat

Bangladesh lost their secondmatch in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup. The Tigers could not put up much fightagainst England. They lost by a huge margin of 137 runs.England put up a h

thumb

Dawid Malan creates multiple records against Bangladesh

England batter Dawid Malan has seta new record by becoming the player with the most one-day internationalcenturies in the fewest innings played.Malan hit his 6th centuryagainst Ban

thumb

Malan masterclass before Reece Topley's 4 fer steamroll Bangladesh by 137 runs

England have steamrolled Bangladesh by 137 runs on Tuesday (10th October) at Dharamsala. Malan's outstanding 140 aided by Root's majestic 82 helped England post an indomitable tota

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Mahedi comes in for Mahmudullah

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the ICC ODI World Cup match against England on Tuesday(October 10) in Dharamsala.Bangladesh have made one changeto their si

thumb

To be honest they were 10 out of 10: Herath about Shakib and Miraz

Bangladesh spin coach RanganaHerath is happy with the spinners. The way Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy HasanMiraz bowled against the Afghans, Herath was impressed with them. Bangladesh

