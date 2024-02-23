Bangladesh Cricket Board News
New chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu visits BCB
There has been a change in theselection panel of the national team. Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu is going to takecharge as the new Chief Selector. Besides, Hannan Sarkar has also been
BCB to sign sponsorship deal with Robi
Robi is returning as the sponsorof the national team. BCB and Robi are going to sign a contract for 3 and ahalf years as new sponsors. Robi's sponsor will be seen on the jersey of
Bangladesh cricketers use 'GPS kit' for the first time in practice
'Work load management' is a hottopic in sports in recent times. In workload management, it takes into accounthow much a player should and is taking stress in practice and games. Un
Litton will lead the team if Shakib doesn't play, says Papon
Shakib Al Hasan has beenappointed as the new ODI captain of Bangladesh. The captaincy controversy hasfinally come to an end. Shakib will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming Asia Cupand
Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad to be announced tomorrow
The Asia Cup is knocking on thedoor. Before the World Cup, the Asian teams will have to give a big test in theAsia Cup. That's why all the teams have already started preparations.
Shakib Al Hasan named Bangladesh's ODI captain
Bangladesh star all-rounder hasbeen named as Bangladesh’s new ODI captain on Friday (August 11) following TamimIqbal’s resignation from the position. Shakib was the frontrunner in
How BCB helped Nepal to host ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 within only two months?
Treasurer of Cricket Associationof Nepal (CAN), Roshan Kumar Singh, shares the story behind how Nepal got the privilegefrom Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to host the ACC Men’s Premie
Saifuddin along with Avishek, Ashiqur to go Qatar for treatment
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sendingMohammad Saifuddin outside the country for treatment to know the latest statusof the injury. The medium-pace bowling all-rounder is scheduled
Champaka Ramanayake may get new role in Bangladesh cricket
Champaka Ramanayake has a longassociation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). However, this relationshipof almost an era on both sides is about to end. The contract of the Lan
Bangladesh cricket board not happy with travel during Asia Cup 2023
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed disappointment with the trip during the upcoming 2023 Asian Cup. The governing body director mentioned that this will have an impac
Media is a big partner of Bangladesh cricket: BCB president takes criticism positively
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF)president Kazi Salahuddin has sparked discussion by sending legal noticesagainst some media workers for criticizing. Bangladesh Cricket Board (B
BCB to introduce new fields and turfs
Field crisis in Bangladeshcricket is a very old name of frustration. But this time Bangladesh CricketBoard (BCB) has decided to move on from that disappointment. They have decidedt